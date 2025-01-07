Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.43
58.73
105.06
128.79
yoy growth (%)
79.51
-44.09
-18.42
55.02
Raw materials
-20.87
-8.74
-8.37
21.14
As % of sales
19.79
14.89
7.96
16.41
Employee costs
-3.05
-3.36
-6.68
-3.73
As % of sales
2.89
5.73
6.35
2.89
Other costs
-69.08
-42.05
-69.42
-100.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.52
71.6
66.08
77.79
Operating profit
12.42
4.56
20.58
46.01
OPM
11.78
7.77
19.59
35.72
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.79
-0.62
-0.58
Interest expense
-9.61
-7.66
-6.29
-7.59
Other income
1.78
2.46
2.15
2.43
Profit before tax
3.86
-1.43
15.81
40.28
Taxes
0.03
0.01
-5.47
-13.66
Tax rate
0.97
-1.22
-34.62
-33.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.9
-1.41
10.34
26.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.9
-1.41
10.34
26.62
yoy growth (%)
-375.59
-113.68
-61.15
55.44
NPM
3.69
-2.41
9.84
20.66
