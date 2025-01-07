iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Superstructures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

535.4
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.43

58.73

105.06

128.79

yoy growth (%)

79.51

-44.09

-18.42

55.02

Raw materials

-20.87

-8.74

-8.37

21.14

As % of sales

19.79

14.89

7.96

16.41

Employee costs

-3.05

-3.36

-6.68

-3.73

As % of sales

2.89

5.73

6.35

2.89

Other costs

-69.08

-42.05

-69.42

-100.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.52

71.6

66.08

77.79

Operating profit

12.42

4.56

20.58

46.01

OPM

11.78

7.77

19.59

35.72

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.79

-0.62

-0.58

Interest expense

-9.61

-7.66

-6.29

-7.59

Other income

1.78

2.46

2.15

2.43

Profit before tax

3.86

-1.43

15.81

40.28

Taxes

0.03

0.01

-5.47

-13.66

Tax rate

0.97

-1.22

-34.62

-33.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.9

-1.41

10.34

26.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.9

-1.41

10.34

26.62

yoy growth (%)

-375.59

-113.68

-61.15

55.44

NPM

3.69

-2.41

9.84

20.66

