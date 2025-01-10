Arihant Superstructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.57
41.16
41.16
41.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.61
135.14
116.65
77.21
Net Worth
208.18
176.3
157.81
118.37
Minority Interest
Debt
212.31
97.76
6.71
18.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.03
0.11
0
Total Liabilities
420.58
274.09
164.63
137.04
Fixed Assets
4.39
4.46
4.77
4.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.05
0.08
0.08
Networking Capital
414.36
268.02
158.1
127.07
Inventories
173.66
132.03
115.19
143.36
Inventory Days
496.28
Sundry Debtors
19.07
18.94
22.72
13.75
Debtor Days
47.6
Other Current Assets
296.4
210.44
114.26
58.88
Sundry Creditors
-24.72
-28.4
-34.69
-26.38
Creditor Days
91.32
Other Current Liabilities
-50.05
-64.99
-59.38
-62.54
Cash
1.74
1.5
1.59
5.01
Total Assets
420.58
274.11
164.62
137.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.