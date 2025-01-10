To

The Members of

Arihant Superstructures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Arihant Superstructures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act??) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Inventory Valuation Our audit procedure/testing includes among others The Company?s inventory comprises of ongoing and completed real estate projects, unlaunched projects, and development rights. As of March 31, 2022, the carrying value of inventories amounts to Rs. 11,518.78 Lakh. - We read and evaluate the accounting policies and disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to inventories. The inventories are carried at a lower of cost and net realizable value (‘NRV?). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current price and expected date of commencement and completion of the project, the estimated future selling price, the cost to complete projects and selling costs. - Evaluating the management?s valuation methodology and assessing the key estimates, data input and assumption adopted in the valuation which includes comparing expected future average selling price with available market data such as the recently transacted price for similar properties located in the nearby vicinity of each property development projects and sales budget plan maintained by the company. Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories in the financial statements and the involvement of significant estimation and judgment in such assessment of NRV, the same has been considered a key audit matter. - Verifying the NRV assessment and comparing the estimated construction costs to complete each development with the company?s updated budgets. - We have tested the NRV of the inventories to carry value in the books on a sample basis. Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Investments and loans and advances made by the Company in subsidiaries and associate entities Our procedures in assessing the impairment of the investment included, among others, the following: As at March 31, 2022, the carrying values of the Company?s investment in subsidiaries and other entities amounted to Rs. 8.02 Lakhs. Further, the Company has granted loans and advances to its subsidiaries and others amounting to Rs. 3,138.58 Lakhs. Management reviews on a periodical basis whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments and loans and advances. - We read and evaluate the accounting policies with respect to investments. For cases where impairment indicators exist, management estimates the recoverable amounts of the investments, as being higher than fair value fewer costs of disposal, and value in use. Significant judgments are required to determine the key assumptions used in the determination of fair value in use. - We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. As the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgment, we regard this as a key audit matter. - We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. - We compared the recoverable amount of the investment to the carrying value in books. - We assessed the financial condition of entities to whom loans and advances were granted by obtaining the most recent audited financial statements of such entities. - We performed inquiries with management on the project status and future business plan of entities to whom loans and advances were granted to evaluate their recoverability. - We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements regarding such investments and loans and advances

Other Information

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors? report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair viewofthestateofaffairs(financialposition),profitorloss(financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes In Equity and Cash Flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors? report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order?), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as of March 31, 2022, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as of March 31, 2022, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has, to the extent ascertainable, disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there can be any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company is required to transfer Rs. 0.01Lakhs to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person / entity, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries?), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary has, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person/entity, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the company has directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on our audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub-clause (1) and (2) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For Kailash Chand Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 112318W Saurabh Chouhan Partner Membership No.: 167453 UDIN: 22167453AINARM3899 Place: Navi Mumbai Date: May 6, 2022

Annexure - A

to the Independent Auditors? Report

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors? Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, we report that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, and Investment properties.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Property, Plant & Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been identified on such verification. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in Note No. 4 in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Properties, Plant, and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The company inventory includes construction work in progress accordingly the requirement under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable for construction work in progress. The Inventory comprising of finished goods has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, given guarantees, or provided security to any other entity.

(A) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, and Associates in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Particulars Guarantees: Security Loans Advances (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiaries - - 4695.28 - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries - - 3,038.27 -

(B) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans amounting to Rs. 100.31/- Lakhs to any entity other than subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates during the year are as follows, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

Particulars Guarantees: Security Loans Advances (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Others - - 100.31 - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Others - - 100.31 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantee provided, and security given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated which is repayable on demand. As informed to us, the Company has received the demand amount as and when demanded along with interest during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent.

(d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days as of the balance sheet date other than those already provided for in respect of the loan granted to Company/Firm/ LLP/ Other Parties.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of the loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans or advances in the nature of loans to its Promoters and related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

Particulars Related Parties Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate of loans / advances of loan 100.31 100.31 Total 100.31 100.31 Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loan to the total loans 3.20% 3.20%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made. Further, as the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities, the provisions of section 186 [except for sub-section (1)] are not applicable to it.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and, explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues though there has been a slight delay in few cases, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations are given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, the duty of customs, service tax, goods and service tax, cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2022, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, the duty of customs and duty of excise duty, value added tax as at March 31, 2022, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending NIL

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted for in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there is no previously unrecorded income that has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any fund through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) during the year. Further, during the year, the Company did not make preferential allotment/ private placement of fully/ partly convertible debentures.

(xi) (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, accordingly the provisions stated in clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provision stated in clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of the audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Kailash Chand Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm registration no.: 112318W Saurabh Chouhan Partner Membership No.: 167453 UDIN: 22167453AINARM3899 Place: Navi Mumbai Date : May 6, 2022

Annexure - B

B to the Independent Auditors? Report of even date on the standalone Financial statement of Arihant Superstructures Limited for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) on "Report on Other Legal Regulatory requirement section.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arihant Superstructures Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.