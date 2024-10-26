|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Arihant Superstructures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We Would Like to hereby Inform that the Meeting of The Board of Directors of Arihant Superstructures Limited Will Be Held On Saturday 26th October 2024 At 12:30 PM. At the Registered Office of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th October 2024 Equity Share Capital Infusion by Arihant Superstructures Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Arihant Superstructures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We Would Like to hereby Inform that the Meeting of The Board of Directors ff The Company Will Be Held On Friday 09th August 2024 At 12:30 PM. At the Registered Office of the Company. Arihant Superstructure Limited is hereby submitting outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 at 12:30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Arihant Superstructures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam With reference to the above captioned subject and Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to hereby inform and intimate to the Stock Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 at 12:30 PM. at the Registered office of the Company at Arihant Aura 25th Floor B Wing Plot No. 13/1 TTC Industrial Area Thane Belapur Road Turbhe Navi Mumbai - 400705 to inter alia take on record and approve: consider and approve Business as noted in intimation / agenda Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024 ISIN- INE643K01018 Meeting start Time: - 12.30 pm Meeting end Time: - 5.42 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Appointment of Mr. Vijay Satvir Singh (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Arihant Superstructures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve fund raising by way issue of securities including securities and warrants convertible into non convertible debt instruments Subject to approval of Board of Directors and approvals from the other regulatory authorities as may be required 05/2023-24 Board Meeting of Arihant Superstructure Limited held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|Arihant Superstructures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is to be held on Saturday 24th February at 12.00 p.m at the registered office of the company outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Arihant Superstructures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly result for quarter ended 31st December 2023 Discussed and note Un-Audited Financial Results under regulation 33 of listing agreement for Quarter ended December 31st, 2023 Unaudited results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
