Summary

Hubtown Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Akruti Nirman Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on February 16, 1989. The Company then was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Akruti Nirman Limited on November 8, 2007 to Akruti City Limited on May 27, 2009 and subsequently was changed from Akruti City Limited to Hubtown Limited on October 25, 2011. Hubtown Limited is one of the leading construction and real estate development companies in India. The Company is engaged in real estate business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Premises, Build Operate Transfer (BOT) Projects, etc. They are specialized in the construction, sales and lease of commercial, residential, retail and industrial property. They are currently involved in developing residential complexes, commercial properties, shopping malls, IT parks and Biotech parks across the country. The company focuses on delivering high quality real estate solutions where design, engineering, and execution dovetail into a landmark development.In the early years of growth, the company primarily undertook civil engineering and development jobs for the government and the defence forces. After completing many successful projects, the company decided to venture into residential construction projects in the year 1986. They embarked on their first Slum rehabilitation venture in the year 1995 and now they have diversified into commercial projects, infrastruc

