SectorRealty
Open₹284
Prev. Close₹275.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,631.44
Day's High₹289.5
Day's Low₹279.9
52 Week's High₹344.3
52 Week's Low₹79.2
Book Value₹187.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,654.8
P/E109.6
EPS2.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.94
81.74
72.74
72.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,379.6
1,355.67
1,328.66
1,445.5
Net Worth
1,459.54
1,437.41
1,401.4
1,518.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
244.22
255.48
341.56
603.53
yoy growth (%)
-4.4
-25.2
-43.4
66.26
Raw materials
-71.98
166.97
32.78
-1.85
As % of sales
29.47
65.35
9.59
0.3
Employee costs
-5.77
-15.58
-14.98
-20.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-157.73
-38.54
24.42
12.34
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.95
-2.74
-2.84
Tax paid
1.74
-20.91
2.11
-5.8
Working capital
153.37
-141.39
-634.93
397.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.4
-25.2
-43.4
66.26
Op profit growth
-296.89
-6.6
-78.25
19.61
EBIT growth
-196.68
-70.29
-10.93
16.62
Net profit growth
162.32
-324.06
305.74
-75.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
257.72
319.09
190.28
266.08
272.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
257.72
319.09
190.28
266.08
272.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.31
16.91
23.91
45.98
38.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Hemant M Shah
Executive Director & MD
Vyomesh M Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil C Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kartik Ruparel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milin Ramani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhakti Jaywant Kothare
Independent Non Exe. Director
JIGNESH HANSRAJ GALA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hubtown Ltd
Summary
Hubtown Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Akruti Nirman Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on February 16, 1989. The Company then was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Akruti Nirman Limited on November 8, 2007 to Akruti City Limited on May 27, 2009 and subsequently was changed from Akruti City Limited to Hubtown Limited on October 25, 2011. Hubtown Limited is one of the leading construction and real estate development companies in India. The Company is engaged in real estate business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Premises, Build Operate Transfer (BOT) Projects, etc. They are specialized in the construction, sales and lease of commercial, residential, retail and industrial property. They are currently involved in developing residential complexes, commercial properties, shopping malls, IT parks and Biotech parks across the country. The company focuses on delivering high quality real estate solutions where design, engineering, and execution dovetail into a landmark development.In the early years of growth, the company primarily undertook civil engineering and development jobs for the government and the defence forces. After completing many successful projects, the company decided to venture into residential construction projects in the year 1986. They embarked on their first Slum rehabilitation venture in the year 1995 and now they have diversified into commercial projects, infrastruc
Read More
The Hubtown Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹282.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hubtown Ltd is ₹3654.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hubtown Ltd is 109.6 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hubtown Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hubtown Ltd is ₹79.2 and ₹344.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hubtown Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.42%, 3 Years at 58.05%, 1 Year at 241.70%, 6 Month at 53.47%, 3 Month at -9.52% and 1 Month at -1.47%.
