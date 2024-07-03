iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hubtown Ltd Share Price

282.55
(2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open284
  • Day's High289.5
  • 52 Wk High344.3
  • Prev. Close275.75
  • Day's Low279.9
  • 52 Wk Low 79.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,631.44
  • P/E109.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value187.2
  • EPS2.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,654.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hubtown Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

284

Prev. Close

275.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,631.44

Day's High

289.5

Day's Low

279.9

52 Week's High

344.3

52 Week's Low

79.2

Book Value

187.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,654.8

P/E

109.6

EPS

2.51

Divi. Yield

0

Hubtown Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Hubtown Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hubtown Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:23 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.73%

Non-Promoter- 3.01%

Institutions: 3.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hubtown Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.94

81.74

72.74

72.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,379.6

1,355.67

1,328.66

1,445.5

Net Worth

1,459.54

1,437.41

1,401.4

1,518.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

244.22

255.48

341.56

603.53

yoy growth (%)

-4.4

-25.2

-43.4

66.26

Raw materials

-71.98

166.97

32.78

-1.85

As % of sales

29.47

65.35

9.59

0.3

Employee costs

-5.77

-15.58

-14.98

-20.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-157.73

-38.54

24.42

12.34

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.95

-2.74

-2.84

Tax paid

1.74

-20.91

2.11

-5.8

Working capital

153.37

-141.39

-634.93

397.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.4

-25.2

-43.4

66.26

Op profit growth

-296.89

-6.6

-78.25

19.61

EBIT growth

-196.68

-70.29

-10.93

16.62

Net profit growth

162.32

-324.06

305.74

-75.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

257.72

319.09

190.28

266.08

272.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

257.72

319.09

190.28

266.08

272.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

104.31

16.91

23.91

45.98

38.45

View Annually Results

Hubtown Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hubtown Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Hemant M Shah

Executive Director & MD

Vyomesh M Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil C Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kartik Ruparel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milin Ramani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhakti Jaywant Kothare

Independent Non Exe. Director

JIGNESH HANSRAJ GALA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hubtown Ltd

Summary

Hubtown Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Akruti Nirman Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on February 16, 1989. The Company then was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Akruti Nirman Limited on November 8, 2007 to Akruti City Limited on May 27, 2009 and subsequently was changed from Akruti City Limited to Hubtown Limited on October 25, 2011. Hubtown Limited is one of the leading construction and real estate development companies in India. The Company is engaged in real estate business of construction and development of Residential and Commercial Premises, Build Operate Transfer (BOT) Projects, etc. They are specialized in the construction, sales and lease of commercial, residential, retail and industrial property. They are currently involved in developing residential complexes, commercial properties, shopping malls, IT parks and Biotech parks across the country. The company focuses on delivering high quality real estate solutions where design, engineering, and execution dovetail into a landmark development.In the early years of growth, the company primarily undertook civil engineering and development jobs for the government and the defence forces. After completing many successful projects, the company decided to venture into residential construction projects in the year 1986. They embarked on their first Slum rehabilitation venture in the year 1995 and now they have diversified into commercial projects, infrastruc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hubtown Ltd share price today?

The Hubtown Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹282.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hubtown Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hubtown Ltd is ₹3654.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hubtown Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hubtown Ltd is 109.6 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hubtown Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hubtown Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hubtown Ltd is ₹79.2 and ₹344.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hubtown Ltd?

Hubtown Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.42%, 3 Years at 58.05%, 1 Year at 241.70%, 6 Month at 53.47%, 3 Month at -9.52% and 1 Month at -1.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hubtown Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hubtown Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.81 %
Institutions - 6.75 %
Public - 64.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hubtown Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.