Hubtown Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.94
81.74
72.74
72.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,379.6
1,355.67
1,328.66
1,445.5
Net Worth
1,459.54
1,437.41
1,401.4
1,518.24
Minority Interest
Debt
495.36
511.09
557.28
485.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
135.52
124.37
137.07
65.86
Total Liabilities
2,090.42
2,072.87
2,095.75
2,069.43
Fixed Assets
33.16
35.49
37.05
37.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
514.45
1,259.35
1,378.71
1,399.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
183.53
172.64
153.46
86.45
Networking Capital
1,317.9
589.86
504.96
533.2
Inventories
1,111.35
1,161.91
1,220.74
1,224
Inventory Days
1,829.32
Sundry Debtors
178.3
189.88
231.15
189.78
Debtor Days
283.63
Other Current Assets
1,196.91
811.2
797.59
884.91
Sundry Creditors
-99.6
-117.32
-136.03
-126.15
Creditor Days
188.53
Other Current Liabilities
-1,069.06
-1,455.81
-1,608.49
-1,639.34
Cash
41.37
15.53
21.58
13.01
Total Assets
2,090.41
2,072.87
2,095.76
2,069.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.