Hubtown Ltd Nine Monthly Results

290.2
(-1.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

151.93

237.48

82.04

106.96

231.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

151.93

237.48

82.04

106.96

231.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.95

12.71

13.7

35.92

24.48

Total Income

171.88

250.19

95.74

142.88

255.75

Total Expenditure

99.09

176.37

91.98

191.93

141.46

PBIDT

72.79

73.82

3.76

-49.05

114.29

Interest

58.25

78.9

48.96

83.29

117.5

PBDT

14.54

-5.08

-45.2

-132.34

-3.21

Depreciation

2.26

2.39

2.97

2.79

3.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.18

0

4.26

-3.34

1.16

Deferred Tax

-1.07

-32.31

-6.52

-0.89

30.54

Reported Profit After Tax

13.17

24.84

-45.91

-130.9

-38.38

Minority Interest After NP

0.72

2.15

-1.51

-0.43

-5.15

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.22

23.61

-42.79

-118.94

-43.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.22

23.61

-42.79

-118.94

-43.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

3.54

-6.09

-16.41

-6.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

76.34

72.74

72.74

72.74

72.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

47.91

31.08

4.58

-45.85

49.41

PBDTM(%)

9.57

-2.13

-55.09

-123.72

-1.38

PATM(%)

8.66

10.45

-55.96

-122.38

-16.59

