Hubtown Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
151.93
237.48
82.04
106.96
231.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.93
237.48
82.04
106.96
231.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.95
12.71
13.7
35.92
24.48
Total Income
171.88
250.19
95.74
142.88
255.75
Total Expenditure
99.09
176.37
91.98
191.93
141.46
PBIDT
72.79
73.82
3.76
-49.05
114.29
Interest
58.25
78.9
48.96
83.29
117.5
PBDT
14.54
-5.08
-45.2
-132.34
-3.21
Depreciation
2.26
2.39
2.97
2.79
3.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.18
0
4.26
-3.34
1.16
Deferred Tax
-1.07
-32.31
-6.52
-0.89
30.54
Reported Profit After Tax
13.17
24.84
-45.91
-130.9
-38.38
Minority Interest After NP
0.72
2.15
-1.51
-0.43
-5.15
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.22
23.61
-42.79
-118.94
-43.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.22
23.61
-42.79
-118.94
-43.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
3.54
-6.09
-16.41
-6.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
76.34
72.74
72.74
72.74
72.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.91
31.08
4.58
-45.85
49.41
PBDTM(%)
9.57
-2.13
-55.09
-123.72
-1.38
PATM(%)
8.66
10.45
-55.96
-122.38
-16.59
