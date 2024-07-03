Hubtown Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
98.94
120.32
105.79
31.11
55.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.94
120.32
105.79
31.11
55.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.37
5.68
84.36
10.5
4.97
Total Income
139.31
126
190.15
41.61
60.57
Total Expenditure
38.41
105.96
260.79
23.38
34.43
PBIDT
100.9
20.04
-70.64
18.23
26.14
Interest
64.55
14.28
16.16
11.15
14.97
PBDT
36.35
5.76
-86.8
7.08
11.17
Depreciation
0.65
0.72
0.75
0.75
0.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.25
0.04
0.07
Deferred Tax
6.54
-1.01
1.33
1.19
2.45
Reported Profit After Tax
29.16
6.05
-89.13
5.1
7.89
Minority Interest After NP
2.55
-0.88
-1.51
0.49
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.65
5.47
-88.6
2.11
2.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.65
5.47
-88.6
2.11
2.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.29
0.57
-11.69
0.34
0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
129.35
79.94
79.94
76.34
76.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
101.98
16.65
-66.77
58.59
47.01
PBDTM(%)
36.73
4.78
-82.04
22.75
20.08
PATM(%)
29.47
5.02
-84.25
16.39
14.19
