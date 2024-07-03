iifl-logo-icon 1
Hubtown Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

98.94

120.32

105.79

31.11

55.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.94

120.32

105.79

31.11

55.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

40.37

5.68

84.36

10.5

4.97

Total Income

139.31

126

190.15

41.61

60.57

Total Expenditure

38.41

105.96

260.79

23.38

34.43

PBIDT

100.9

20.04

-70.64

18.23

26.14

Interest

64.55

14.28

16.16

11.15

14.97

PBDT

36.35

5.76

-86.8

7.08

11.17

Depreciation

0.65

0.72

0.75

0.75

0.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.25

0.04

0.07

Deferred Tax

6.54

-1.01

1.33

1.19

2.45

Reported Profit After Tax

29.16

6.05

-89.13

5.1

7.89

Minority Interest After NP

2.55

-0.88

-1.51

0.49

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.65

5.47

-88.6

2.11

2.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.65

5.47

-88.6

2.11

2.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.29

0.57

-11.69

0.34

0.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

129.35

79.94

79.94

76.34

76.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

101.98

16.65

-66.77

58.59

47.01

PBDTM(%)

36.73

4.78

-82.04

22.75

20.08

PATM(%)

29.47

5.02

-84.25

16.39

14.19

