|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
244.22
255.48
341.56
603.53
yoy growth (%)
-4.4
-25.2
-43.4
66.26
Raw materials
-71.98
166.97
32.78
-1.85
As % of sales
29.47
65.35
9.59
0.3
Employee costs
-5.77
-15.58
-14.98
-20.94
As % of sales
2.36
6.1
4.38
3.47
Other costs
-306.74
-335.62
-283.07
-229.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
125.6
131.36
82.87
38.1
Operating profit
-140.27
71.24
76.28
350.76
OPM
-57.43
27.88
22.33
58.11
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.95
-2.74
-2.84
Interest expense
-60.88
-138.71
-312.76
-366.25
Other income
46.37
32.87
263.65
30.68
Profit before tax
-157.73
-38.54
24.42
12.34
Taxes
1.74
-20.91
2.11
-5.8
Tax rate
-1.1
54.26
8.66
-47.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-155.99
-59.46
26.53
6.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-155.99
-59.46
26.53
6.54
yoy growth (%)
162.32
-324.06
305.74
-75.59
NPM
-63.87
-23.27
7.76
1.08
