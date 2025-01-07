iifl-logo-icon 1
Hubtown Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

294.95
(4.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:42 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

244.22

255.48

341.56

603.53

yoy growth (%)

-4.4

-25.2

-43.4

66.26

Raw materials

-71.98

166.97

32.78

-1.85

As % of sales

29.47

65.35

9.59

0.3

Employee costs

-5.77

-15.58

-14.98

-20.94

As % of sales

2.36

6.1

4.38

3.47

Other costs

-306.74

-335.62

-283.07

-229.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

125.6

131.36

82.87

38.1

Operating profit

-140.27

71.24

76.28

350.76

OPM

-57.43

27.88

22.33

58.11

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.95

-2.74

-2.84

Interest expense

-60.88

-138.71

-312.76

-366.25

Other income

46.37

32.87

263.65

30.68

Profit before tax

-157.73

-38.54

24.42

12.34

Taxes

1.74

-20.91

2.11

-5.8

Tax rate

-1.1

54.26

8.66

-47.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-155.99

-59.46

26.53

6.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-155.99

-59.46

26.53

6.54

yoy growth (%)

162.32

-324.06

305.74

-75.59

NPM

-63.87

-23.27

7.76

1.08

