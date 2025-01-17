Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.43
-51.49
3.63
33.42
Op profit growth
-188.41
10.99
-81.45
5.75
EBIT growth
-122.45
-69.14
-10.48
5.79
Net profit growth
100.21
99.19
-25.16
72.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-25.18
27.79
12.14
67.86
EBIT margin
-9.27
40.29
63.33
73.32
Net profit margin
-45.7
-22.27
-5.42
-7.51
RoCE
-1.1
4.47
11.7
11.75
RoNW
-2.06
-0.96
-0.46
-0.6
RoA
-1.35
-0.61
-0.25
-0.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-17.83
-6.37
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-17.21
-8.95
-4.62
-6.04
Book value per share
194.14
210.7
223
226.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.84
-1.21
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.87
-0.86
-15.17
-15.06
P/B
0.07
0.03
0.31
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
-38.58
6.21
4.08
6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.04
59.42
-6.99
22.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
188.47
361.56
244.28
152.01
Inventory days
2,444.74
2,324.11
1,091.92
1,100.08
Creditor days
-205.67
-332.51
-126.95
-342.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.23
-0.79
-0.93
-0.93
Net debt / equity
0.49
0.42
0.58
1.05
Net debt / op. profit
-10.48
8.62
14
4.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.88
72.05
0.14
31.97
Employee costs
-3.42
-8.81
-3.93
-4.21
Other costs
-119.87
-135.44
-84.05
-59.89
