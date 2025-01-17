iifl-logo-icon 1
Hubtown Ltd Key Ratios

288.95
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.43

-51.49

3.63

33.42

Op profit growth

-188.41

10.99

-81.45

5.75

EBIT growth

-122.45

-69.14

-10.48

5.79

Net profit growth

100.21

99.19

-25.16

72.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-25.18

27.79

12.14

67.86

EBIT margin

-9.27

40.29

63.33

73.32

Net profit margin

-45.7

-22.27

-5.42

-7.51

RoCE

-1.1

4.47

11.7

11.75

RoNW

-2.06

-0.96

-0.46

-0.6

RoA

-1.35

-0.61

-0.25

-0.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-17.83

-6.37

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-17.21

-8.95

-4.62

-6.04

Book value per share

194.14

210.7

223

226.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.84

-1.21

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.87

-0.86

-15.17

-15.06

P/B

0.07

0.03

0.31

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

-38.58

6.21

4.08

6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.04

59.42

-6.99

22.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

188.47

361.56

244.28

152.01

Inventory days

2,444.74

2,324.11

1,091.92

1,100.08

Creditor days

-205.67

-332.51

-126.95

-342.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.23

-0.79

-0.93

-0.93

Net debt / equity

0.49

0.42

0.58

1.05

Net debt / op. profit

-10.48

8.62

14

4.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.88

72.05

0.14

31.97

Employee costs

-3.42

-8.81

-3.93

-4.21

Other costs

-119.87

-135.44

-84.05

-59.89

