Hubtown Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-157.73
-38.54
24.42
12.34
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.95
-2.74
-2.84
Tax paid
1.74
-20.91
2.11
-5.8
Working capital
153.37
-141.39
-634.93
397.54
Other operating items
Operating
-5.56
-204.8
-611.13
401.23
Capital expenditure
-23.68
19.48
-1.48
48.34
Free cash flow
-29.24
-185.32
-612.62
449.57
Equity raised
3,204.19
3,344.3
3,311.09
3,297.87
Investing
-280.13
-79.22
45.3
62.95
Financing
283.86
175.04
250.78
964.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,178.67
3,254.79
2,994.54
4,774.75
No Record Found
