Hubtown Ltd Cash Flow Statement

282.05
(2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:26 PM

Hubtown FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-157.73

-38.54

24.42

12.34

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.95

-2.74

-2.84

Tax paid

1.74

-20.91

2.11

-5.8

Working capital

153.37

-141.39

-634.93

397.54

Other operating items

Operating

-5.56

-204.8

-611.13

401.23

Capital expenditure

-23.68

19.48

-1.48

48.34

Free cash flow

-29.24

-185.32

-612.62

449.57

Equity raised

3,204.19

3,344.3

3,311.09

3,297.87

Investing

-280.13

-79.22

45.3

62.95

Financing

283.86

175.04

250.78

964.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,178.67

3,254.79

2,994.54

4,774.75

