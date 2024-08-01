To convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Saturday, August 24, 2024 for seeking the members approval in relation to the aforesaid matters, as applicable. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A, Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) attached herewith is the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.08.2024) As stated in our previous intimation dated August 01, 2024, Hubtown Limited (Company) has dispatched a notice of EGM dated July 30, 2024 (EGM Notice) vide email dated August 01, 2024, to its members in relation to conducting of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of its members on Saturday, August 24, 2024. In this connection, the Company has issued the Corrigendum to EGM Notice (Corrigendum) to the members of the Company to clarify and inform about (i) the applicability provisions of Regulation 166A of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, to the proposed preferential issue and availability the valuation report issued by the registered valuer on the website of the Company and (ii) few other minor modifications / updates in the EGM Notice. Accordingly, the Company has issued the Corrigendum dated August 16, 2024 to EGM Notice and EGM Notice is updated in order to update the above-stated disclosures in the EGM Notice (Updated EGM Notice). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) In continuation to our earlier intimation dated 01.08.2024 informing about Notice of EGM dated 24.08.2024 (Notice) read in conjunction with our intimation on Corrigendum to the Notice dated 16.08.2024 seeking approval of members of the Company in respect of the items set out in the Notice through remote e-voting system. We wish to inform that; based on the scrutinizer report dated 24.08.2024, the Members of the Company have duly passed the resolutions as set out in the Notice approving the following: Increase in the authorised equity share capital and alteration of the capital clause of the MOA of the Company; Alteration of the capital clause of the AOA of the Company pursuant to increase in the authorised equity share capital; Issuance of equity shares and compulsorily and mandatorily convertible debentures to private investors by way of preferential issue; Issuance of Warrants to persons forming part of the promoter and promoter group of the Company by way of preferential issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)