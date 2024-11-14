Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

HUBTOWN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier intimation dated September 16 2024 and in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons including Insiders had already been closed with effect from October 1 2024 and shall remain closed till Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 14, 2024, the Board has inter-alia approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024, which have been subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Copies of the said results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company are annexed hereto and the same are being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.hubtown.co.in. The Unaudited Financial Results are also being published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47(1) (b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the window for trading in shares of the Company by its Directors, designated employees and connected person will open on November 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

HUBTOWN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. We write to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. August 13, 2024, the Board has inter-alia approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which have been subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Copies of the said results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company are annexed hereto and the same are being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.hubtown.co.in. The Unaudited Financial Results are also being published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47(1) (b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

HUBTOWN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares and/or issuance of other securities / warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company to (i) certain members of the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company; and/ or (ii) other investors being non-Promoters of the Company through permissible modes including as preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to receipt of requisite consent/approvals as applicable. With reference to the captioned subject, this disclosure is given pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations to inform that the board of directors of Hubtown Limited (Company) in their board meeting held today viz. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved matters listed below: 1. Increase in the authorised equity share capital and alteration of the capital clause of the memorandum of association of the Company 2. Issuance of equity shares to private investors by way of preferential issue AND ISSUANCE OF CCDs by way of Preferential issue; 3. Issuance of warrants to persons forming part of the promoter and promoter group of the Company by way of preferential issue; 4. To convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Saturday, August 24, 2024 for seeking the members approval in relation to the aforesaid matters, as applicable (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

HUBTOWN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Approval of Financials Results and Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Mr. Hemant M. Shah as Whole-Time Director designated as Executive Chairman of the Company for a period of three years with effect from January 01, 2025 to December 31, 2027, and re-appointment of Mr. Vyomesh M. Shah as Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from January 01, 2025 to December 31, 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25 Appointment of Cost Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25 Further, on account of site maintenance activity of BSE, the intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting was submitted on May 25, 2024 through e-mail within the prescribed time limit. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Hubtown Limited has informed the exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR 2015, the Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 51 Non-Convertible Debentures vide resolution passed by circulation on April 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

HUBTOWN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our earlier intimation dated December 26 2023 and in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons including Insiders had already been closed with effect from January 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we attach the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon. The said Financial Results were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit & Compliance Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today i.e. February 9, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the explanatory statement to the notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting (dated July 21, 2022) for issue of warrants on preferential issue basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A, Clause 1 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Directors of subsidiaries viz. Vinca Developer Private Limited, Rubix Trading Private Limited and Citygold Education Research Limited (together referred to as subsidiaries), in their respective Board Meetings held on 31.01.2024 have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Vinca Developer Private Limited and Rubix Trading Private Limited (together referred as Transferor Companies) with and into Citygold Education Research Limited (referred to as Transferee Company) under the provisions of Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. The above Scheme of Amalgamation shall be subject to approval of NCLT, Mumbai Bench, creditors (if any) and shareholders of the subsidiaries and other Regulatory Authorities,if any. As per circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated 11.07.2023 by SEBI, the disclosures are provided in attachment.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024