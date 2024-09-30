AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In this connection, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Para (A) (13) of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Refer Annexure - I of the letter attached. You are requested to kindly take the above document on your record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) The details of Voting Results of the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. are enclosed as under in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of voting results in the format specified under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Annexure I The Scrutinizers Report dated October 01, 2024 - Annexure II This information is submitted pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)