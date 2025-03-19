Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.36
0.67
0.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
20.46
17.53
10.37
Net Worth
25.82
18.2
11.04
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
97.18
89.4
1.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.18
89.4
1.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.19
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,349.2
|46.05
|4,60,573.62
|2,419.38
|1.01
|34,984.28
|479.56
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
358.05
|59.77
|74,654.14
|294.99
|0.59
|4,590.75
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
45.87
|30.38
|27,700.89
|5,033.89
|0.65
|1,349.05
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
82.96
|44.13
|22,399.2
|128.6
|0.51
|2,047.77
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
831.15
|86.4
|22,125.21
|72.89
|0.46
|4,757.64
|185.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitesh Sanklecha
Non Executive Director
Shreyas Raisoni
Chairperson
Asha Sampath
Independent Director
Akshay Bharat Thakkar
Independent Director
Gaurav Balkrishna Sharma
Independent Director
Chandrakant Waikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aanchal Tembhre
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Active Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
