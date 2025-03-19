iifl-logo
Active Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

No Records Found

Active Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Active Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Mar, 2025|04:02 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Active Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.36

0.67

0.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

20.46

17.53

10.37

Net Worth

25.82

18.2

11.04

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

97.18

89.4

1.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.18

89.4

1.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.19

0

Active Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,349.2

46.054,60,573.622,419.381.0134,984.28479.56

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

358.05

59.7774,654.14294.990.594,590.7538.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

45.87

30.3827,700.895,033.890.651,349.0516.12

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

82.96

44.1322,399.2128.60.512,047.778.27

K E C International Ltd

KEC

831.15

86.422,125.2172.890.464,757.64185.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Active Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitesh Sanklecha

Non Executive Director

Shreyas Raisoni

Chairperson

Asha Sampath

Independent Director

Akshay Bharat Thakkar

Independent Director

Gaurav Balkrishna Sharma

Independent Director

Chandrakant Waikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aanchal Tembhre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Active Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Active Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Active Infrastructure Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Active Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Active Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Active Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Active Infrastructure Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Active Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Active Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Active Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Active Infrastructure Ltd?

Active Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Active Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Active Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

