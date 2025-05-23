|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, dividend and other business matters Active Infrastructures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :23.05.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.