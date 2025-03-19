Active Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
26.38
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
26.38
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.07
Total Income
26.46
Total Expenditure
20.51
PBIDT
5.95
Interest
0
PBDT
5.95
Depreciation
0.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.38
Deferred Tax
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
3.85
Minority Interest After NP
0.29
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
5.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.55
PBDTM(%)
22.55
PATM(%)
14.59
