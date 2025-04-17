iifl-logo
Active Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

175.95
(-2.95%)
Apr 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.36

0.67

0.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

20.46

17.53

10.37

Net Worth

25.82

18.2

11.04

Minority Interest

Debt

27.3

61.57

109.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

53.12

79.77

120.23

Fixed Assets

0.85

1.07

1.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.55

1.2

1.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

48.68

77.48

117.66

Inventories

48.43

79.56

123.62

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.33

0.41

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.64

2.2

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-1.3

-2.7

-5.28

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.42

-1.99

-0.76

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

53.11

79.76

120.22

