Active Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.36
0.67
0.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
20.46
17.53
10.37
Net Worth
25.82
18.2
11.04
Minority Interest
Debt
27.3
61.57
109.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.12
79.77
120.23
Fixed Assets
0.85
1.07
1.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.55
1.2
1.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
48.68
77.48
117.66
Inventories
48.43
79.56
123.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.33
0.41
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.64
2.2
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-1.3
-2.7
-5.28
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.42
-1.99
-0.76
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
53.11
79.76
120.22
No Record Found
