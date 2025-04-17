To The Members of

Active Infrastructures Limited

(Formerly Active Infrastructures Private Limited)

CIN- U45200MH2007PLC174506

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Active Infrastructures Limited (Formerly Active Infrastructures Private Limited) ("the Company") CIN-U45200MH2007PLC174506 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its associates as listed in Appendix 1, which comprise the consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 and the consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the aforementioned period, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the subsidiaries and associates, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group and its associates, as at 31st March 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022, and their consolidated profit (including other comprehensive income), consolidated cash flows and the consolidated changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the current quarter. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit report issued by the auditor of the Holding company on audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Holding company as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A. Inventories

The Key Audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter / Auditors Response Assessment of net realizable value (NRV) of inventories on construction of residential/ commercial units comprising ongoing and completed projects, initiated but un-launched projects and land stock, represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets. Our audit procedures to assess the net realizable value (NRV) of inventories included and were not limited to the following: Enquiry with the Companys personnel to understand the basis of computation and justification for the estimated recoverable amounts of the unsold units ("the NRV assessment"); Considered the ready reckoner / stamp duty valuation rates for land and construction thereof considering the location of the projects. Considered market rates prevailed during the quarter for land and construction thereof based on the location of the projects, based on available information. Obtained and reviewed the management assessment of the NRV including judgment and estimates applied in valuations. Performed subsequent event procedures up to the date of the audit report

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Consolidated Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibilities for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Consolidated Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flow statement of the Group in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The respective Boards of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Boards of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the respective entities to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Boards of Directors either intend to liquidate their respective entities or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Boards of Directors of the companies included in the Group are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Consolidated Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Consolidated Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Consolidated Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group and its associates to express an opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities or business activities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities or business activities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been audited by the other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the consolidated financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the consolidated financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the consolidated financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. We did not audit the standalone financial statement of Holding Company and 3 subsidiaries whose share of total assets, total revenues and net cash inflows included in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, as tabulated below, which have been audited by other auditors as listed in Appendix 1, and whose reports have been furnished to us by the Companys management and our opinion on the Consolidated Financial

Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and associates, is based solely on the reports of the Previous Auditors. The reports of the Previous Auditor on the financial information, expressed an unmodified opinion.

Particulars As at and for the twelve months period ended March 31 2024 As at and for the twelve months period ended March 31 2023 As at and for the twelve months period ended March 31 2022 Total Assets 11,101.40 10,091.93 12,626.24 Total Revenue 9,743.06 8,958.72 110.95 Net Cash inflow 10.69 2.85 (0.27)

2. We did not audit the financial statements of 1 subsidiary for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2 associates for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and year ended 31st March 2024 , 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022, whose share of total assets, total revenues and net cash inflows included in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as tabulated below, as listed in Appendix 2, These financial statements are unaudited and have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the aforesaid subsidiary, associates, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements / financial information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, these financial statements are not material to the Group.

Rs. In Lacs

Particulars As at and for the twelve months period ended March 31 2024 As at and for the twelve months period ended March 31 2023 As at and for the twelve months period ended March 31 2022 Total Assets 150.99 Total Revenue - Net Cash inflow 0.28

Our opinion above on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the reports of the other auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit and on the consideration of the report(s) of the other auditor(s), referred to in paragraph 1 of the Other Matters section above, on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries and associates, we report that the Holding Company incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act havent paid any remuneration to their respective directors during the year in accordance hence the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act is not applicable. Further, we report that 3 subsidiary companies and 1 associate companies incorporated in India have not paid or provided for any managerial remuneration during the year. Accordingly, reporting under section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable in respect of such subsidiary companies and associate companies.

2. With respect to the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("CARO") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, to be included in the Auditors report, based on the CARO reports issued by us for the Company and its subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks in these CARO reports.

3. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors;

(c) The consolidated financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company, and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company, and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies and associate companies, covered under the Act, none of the directors of the Group companies and its associate companies, are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 , 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure A".

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financialstatements and other financial information of the subsidiaries and its associates incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act:

i. The Group and its associate companies do not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company, and its subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies covered under the Act, during the year ended 31 March 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022.

iv. a. The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies and its associate companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries and associates respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies or its associate companies to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company, or any such subsidiary companies or its associate companies (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies and associate companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries and associates respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies, or its associate companies from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company, or any such subsidiary companies, its associate companies shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries and associates, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Holding company and its subsidiary and its associate company has not declared or paid any dividend during the quarter and therefore there is no contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and based on the other auditors reports of its subsidiary companies and associate companies which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies and associate companies incorporated in India have used accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we and the respective other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management of the Parent, have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31st March, 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022.

For Paresh Jairam Tank & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 139681W CA. Paresh Jairam Tank Partner Nagpur, 09th September, 2024 Membership no: 103605 UDIN: 24103605BKEBGR9533

Appendix 1: The consolidated financial statement includes the standalone financial statements of the following audited entities:

Sr no Name of Company Nature of Company Period of Relation Name of Auditors 1 Active Infrastructures Limited (Formerly Active Infrastructures PrivateLimited) Holding Company 2023-24, 2022-23 & 2021-22 M/s P. N. Gupta Chartered Accountants 2 Digvijay Shradha Infrastructure Private Limited Subsidiary Company 2022-23 and 2023- 24 M/s S. P. Pimpalwar & Co. 3 Achievers Ventures Private Limited Subsidiary Company 2022-23 and 2023- 24 M/s S. P. Pimpalwa& Co. 4 Stargate Ventures LLP Subsidiary Company 2023-24 V V Agrawa& Associates

Appendix 2: The consolidated financial statement includes the standalone financial statements of the following unaudited entities:

Sr no Name of Company Nature of Company Period of Relation Name of Auditors 1 Solas Ventures LLP Subsidiary Company 2023-24 UNAUDITED 2 Devansh Dealtrade LLP Associate Company 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 UNAUDITED 3 Godhuli Vintrade LLP Associate Company 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 UNAUDITED

" ANNEXURE A"

To The Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Consolidated Financial Statements of Active Infrastructures Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") In conjunction with our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of Active Infrastructures Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Parent") as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Parent and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements criteria established by the respective Companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors of the subsidiary companies , which are companies incorporated in India, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent and its subsidiary companies, , which are companies incorporated in India.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and on the basis of the audit reports issued by the auditor of the Holding company and its subsidiary companies, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 , 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements insofar as it relates to 4 subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, is based solely on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such companies incorporated in India. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.