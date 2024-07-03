SectorRealty
Open₹10
Prev. Close₹9.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹178.06
Day's High₹10.01
Day's Low₹9.42
52 Week's High₹19.8
52 Week's Low₹7.8
Book Value₹-13.16
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,464.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
523.26
523.26
523.26
523.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,579.13
-15.75
2,393.06
3,338.2
Net Worth
-2,055.87
507.51
2,916.32
3,861.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.02
1,144.66
508.03
1,240.37
yoy growth (%)
-92.48
125.31
-59.04
39.47
Raw materials
0
-3.3
-3.36
-314.66
As % of sales
0
0.28
0.66
25.36
Employee costs
-29.59
-49.14
-57.68
-69.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-928.4
-937.27
-649.61
-189.77
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.3
-1.66
-3.26
Tax paid
-247.47
-36.91
51.08
32.16
Working capital
190.77
-898.98
-497.42
81.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.48
125.31
-59.04
39.47
Op profit growth
-74.7
87.95
-1,171.36
-111.83
EBIT growth
-73.3
92.91
-529.81
-22
Net profit growth
66.02
78.42
205.45
14.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
477.27
405.52
533.47
548.24
1,716.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
477.27
405.52
533.47
548.24
1,716.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.15
86.43
63.76
12.92
48.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
805.85
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,346.15
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,616.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,209.45
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,594.95
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
Prabhakar Singh
Chairman & Managing Director
Yudhvir Singh Malik
Nominee
Girish Kumar Ahuja
Independent Director
UMA SHANKAR
Nominee
Jitendra Virwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anuradha Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unitech Ltd
Summary
Unitech Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 by four civil engineers as a soil testing company. The Company is a leading real estate developer in India. The business operations of the company consists of construction, contracts, development of real estate, consultancy and management services, hotels, manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers. The company is the first developer to have been certified ISO 9001:2000 in North India and offers the most diversified product mix comprising residential, commercial/IT parks, retail, hotels, amusement parks and SEZs.The company has six segments, namely real estate, construction, transmission towers, consultancy, hospitality and others. The construction activities include construction contracts of highways, roads, powerhouses, manufacturing of transmission lines, refineries and various types of other buildings/structures. Real Estate Development includes development of mini cities/ townships construction of residential and commercial complexes. Consultancy and management services include overseeing of project execution, marketing of real estate ventures for associates and joint ventures. The manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers in India is carried out through a subsidiary, Unitech Power Transmission Ltd.In 1975, the company entered into construction activities. In the year 1978, they forayed into the Middle East for construction projects. In the year 1980, they started construction of power projects. In t
The Unitech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unitech Ltd is ₹2464.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unitech Ltd is 0 and -0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unitech Ltd is ₹7.8 and ₹19.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.70%, 3 Years at 38.92%, 1 Year at 28.83%, 6 Month at -9.41%, 3 Month at -10.06% and 1 Month at -0.50%.
