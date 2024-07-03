Summary

Unitech Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 by four civil engineers as a soil testing company. The Company is a leading real estate developer in India. The business operations of the company consists of construction, contracts, development of real estate, consultancy and management services, hotels, manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers. The company is the first developer to have been certified ISO 9001:2000 in North India and offers the most diversified product mix comprising residential, commercial/IT parks, retail, hotels, amusement parks and SEZs.The company has six segments, namely real estate, construction, transmission towers, consultancy, hospitality and others. The construction activities include construction contracts of highways, roads, powerhouses, manufacturing of transmission lines, refineries and various types of other buildings/structures. Real Estate Development includes development of mini cities/ townships construction of residential and commercial complexes. Consultancy and management services include overseeing of project execution, marketing of real estate ventures for associates and joint ventures. The manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers in India is carried out through a subsidiary, Unitech Power Transmission Ltd.In 1975, the company entered into construction activities. In the year 1978, they forayed into the Middle East for construction projects. In the year 1980, they started construction of power projects. In t

