Unitech Ltd Share Price

9.42
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10
  • Day's High10.01
  • 52 Wk High19.8
  • Prev. Close9.92
  • Day's Low9.42
  • 52 Wk Low 7.8
  • Turnover (lac)178.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-13.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,464.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Unitech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

10

Prev. Close

9.92

Turnover(Lac.)

178.06

Day's High

10.01

Day's Low

9.42

52 Week's High

19.8

52 Week's Low

7.8

Book Value

-13.16

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,464.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unitech Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Unitech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Unitech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.14%

Indian: 4.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.37%

Institutions: 1.36%

Non-Institutions: 93.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unitech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

523.26

523.26

523.26

523.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,579.13

-15.75

2,393.06

3,338.2

Net Worth

-2,055.87

507.51

2,916.32

3,861.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

86.02

1,144.66

508.03

1,240.37

yoy growth (%)

-92.48

125.31

-59.04

39.47

Raw materials

0

-3.3

-3.36

-314.66

As % of sales

0

0.28

0.66

25.36

Employee costs

-29.59

-49.14

-57.68

-69.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-928.4

-937.27

-649.61

-189.77

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.3

-1.66

-3.26

Tax paid

-247.47

-36.91

51.08

32.16

Working capital

190.77

-898.98

-497.42

81.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.48

125.31

-59.04

39.47

Op profit growth

-74.7

87.95

-1,171.36

-111.83

EBIT growth

-73.3

92.91

-529.81

-22

Net profit growth

66.02

78.42

205.45

14.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

477.27

405.52

533.47

548.24

1,716.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

477.27

405.52

533.47

548.24

1,716.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.15

86.43

63.76

12.92

48.67

Unitech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

805.85

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,346.15

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,616.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,209.45

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,594.95

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unitech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee

Prabhakar Singh

Chairman & Managing Director

Yudhvir Singh Malik

Nominee

Girish Kumar Ahuja

Independent Director

UMA SHANKAR

Nominee

Jitendra Virwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anuradha Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unitech Ltd

Summary

Unitech Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 by four civil engineers as a soil testing company. The Company is a leading real estate developer in India. The business operations of the company consists of construction, contracts, development of real estate, consultancy and management services, hotels, manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers. The company is the first developer to have been certified ISO 9001:2000 in North India and offers the most diversified product mix comprising residential, commercial/IT parks, retail, hotels, amusement parks and SEZs.The company has six segments, namely real estate, construction, transmission towers, consultancy, hospitality and others. The construction activities include construction contracts of highways, roads, powerhouses, manufacturing of transmission lines, refineries and various types of other buildings/structures. Real Estate Development includes development of mini cities/ townships construction of residential and commercial complexes. Consultancy and management services include overseeing of project execution, marketing of real estate ventures for associates and joint ventures. The manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers in India is carried out through a subsidiary, Unitech Power Transmission Ltd.In 1975, the company entered into construction activities. In the year 1978, they forayed into the Middle East for construction projects. In the year 1980, they started construction of power projects. In t
Company FAQs

What is the Unitech Ltd share price today?

The Unitech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unitech Ltd is ₹2464.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unitech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unitech Ltd is 0 and -0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unitech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unitech Ltd is ₹7.8 and ₹19.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unitech Ltd?

Unitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.70%, 3 Years at 38.92%, 1 Year at 28.83%, 6 Month at -9.41%, 3 Month at -10.06% and 1 Month at -0.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unitech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unitech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.13 %
Institutions - 1.37 %
Public - 93.50 %

