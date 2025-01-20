Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.05
28.32
-30
10.44
Op profit growth
-79.15
133.51
266.94
-78.55
EBIT growth
-78.5
146.13
956.57
-92.57
Net profit growth
2.04
97.53
-37.42
213.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.92
-27.46
-15.09
-2.87
EBIT margin
-16.84
-25.03
-13.05
-0.86
Net profit margin
-290.78
-91.02
-59.12
-66.14
RoCE
-0.99
-4.66
-1.67
-0.14
RoNW
-10.42
-7.19
-2.93
-3.84
RoA
-4.29
-4.24
-1.9
-2.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.97
-6.05
-3.03
-4.99
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.11
-5.99
-3.04
-4.86
Book value per share
11.6
17.62
23.85
27.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.27
-0.19
-0.45
-1.11
P/CEPS
-0.27
-0.19
-0.45
-1.14
P/B
0.14
0.06
0.05
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
-84.34
-9.63
-22.56
-653.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
26.02
4.24
-5.38
-4.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
453.22
184.98
299.57
259.99
Inventory days
1,892.4
617.69
813.25
607.47
Creditor days
-624.18
-181.68
-235.57
-203.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.1
0.56
0.29
0.05
Net debt / equity
2.22
0.81
0.55
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
-68.83
-7.99
-17.01
-64.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.99
-11.11
-18.48
-19.46
Employee costs
-10.72
-4.97
-6.82
-5.3
Other costs
-71.2
-111.37
-89.78
-78.11
