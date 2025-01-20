iifl-logo-icon 1
Unitech Ltd Key Ratios

10.3
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Unitech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.05

28.32

-30

10.44

Op profit growth

-79.15

133.51

266.94

-78.55

EBIT growth

-78.5

146.13

956.57

-92.57

Net profit growth

2.04

97.53

-37.42

213.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-17.92

-27.46

-15.09

-2.87

EBIT margin

-16.84

-25.03

-13.05

-0.86

Net profit margin

-290.78

-91.02

-59.12

-66.14

RoCE

-0.99

-4.66

-1.67

-0.14

RoNW

-10.42

-7.19

-2.93

-3.84

RoA

-4.29

-4.24

-1.9

-2.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.97

-6.05

-3.03

-4.99

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.11

-5.99

-3.04

-4.86

Book value per share

11.6

17.62

23.85

27.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.27

-0.19

-0.45

-1.11

P/CEPS

-0.27

-0.19

-0.45

-1.14

P/B

0.14

0.06

0.05

0.2

EV/EBIDTA

-84.34

-9.63

-22.56

-653.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

26.02

4.24

-5.38

-4.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

453.22

184.98

299.57

259.99

Inventory days

1,892.4

617.69

813.25

607.47

Creditor days

-624.18

-181.68

-235.57

-203.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.1

0.56

0.29

0.05

Net debt / equity

2.22

0.81

0.55

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

-68.83

-7.99

-17.01

-64.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.99

-11.11

-18.48

-19.46

Employee costs

-10.72

-4.97

-6.82

-5.3

Other costs

-71.2

-111.37

-89.78

-78.11

