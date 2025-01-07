iifl-logo-icon 1
Unitech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.38
(-0.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

86.02

1,144.66

508.03

1,240.37

yoy growth (%)

-92.48

125.31

-59.04

39.47

Raw materials

0

-3.3

-3.36

-314.66

As % of sales

0

0.28

0.66

25.36

Employee costs

-29.59

-49.14

-57.68

-69.43

As % of sales

34.39

4.29

11.35

5.59

Other costs

-174.19

-1,557.69

-694.63

-833.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

202.47

136.08

136.73

67.16

Operating profit

-117.75

-465.48

-247.65

23.11

OPM

-136.87

-40.66

-48.74

1.86

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.3

-1.66

-3.26

Interest expense

-813.65

-507.46

-426.81

-241.6

Other income

5.68

37.98

26.52

31.97

Profit before tax

-928.4

-937.27

-649.61

-189.77

Taxes

-247.47

-36.91

51.08

32.16

Tax rate

26.65

3.93

-7.86

-16.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,175.87

-974.19

-598.52

-157.6

Exceptional items

-800.92

-216.45

-68.78

-60.86

Net profit

-1,976.8

-1,190.64

-667.31

-218.46

yoy growth (%)

66.02

78.42

205.45

14.44

NPM

-2,297.81

-104.01

-131.35

-17.61

