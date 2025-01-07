Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.02
1,144.66
508.03
1,240.37
yoy growth (%)
-92.48
125.31
-59.04
39.47
Raw materials
0
-3.3
-3.36
-314.66
As % of sales
0
0.28
0.66
25.36
Employee costs
-29.59
-49.14
-57.68
-69.43
As % of sales
34.39
4.29
11.35
5.59
Other costs
-174.19
-1,557.69
-694.63
-833.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
202.47
136.08
136.73
67.16
Operating profit
-117.75
-465.48
-247.65
23.11
OPM
-136.87
-40.66
-48.74
1.86
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.3
-1.66
-3.26
Interest expense
-813.65
-507.46
-426.81
-241.6
Other income
5.68
37.98
26.52
31.97
Profit before tax
-928.4
-937.27
-649.61
-189.77
Taxes
-247.47
-36.91
51.08
32.16
Tax rate
26.65
3.93
-7.86
-16.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,175.87
-974.19
-598.52
-157.6
Exceptional items
-800.92
-216.45
-68.78
-60.86
Net profit
-1,976.8
-1,190.64
-667.31
-218.46
yoy growth (%)
66.02
78.42
205.45
14.44
NPM
-2,297.81
-104.01
-131.35
-17.61
