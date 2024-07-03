Unitech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
72.84
74.32
255.69
60.78
76.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.84
74.32
255.69
60.78
76.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.11
9.73
16.83
9.69
4.84
Total Income
79.95
84.04
272.52
70.47
81.33
Total Expenditure
314
756.36
1,022.15
67.82
83.31
PBIDT
-234.05
-672.32
-749.63
2.65
-1.97
Interest
532.34
533.63
834.56
788.62
743.7
PBDT
-766.39
-1,205.95
-1,584.19
-785.97
-745.68
Depreciation
1.62
1.57
1.45
1.67
1.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0.31
4.92
0.62
-0.08
Deferred Tax
-1.21
-1.73
-18.2
-0.33
-3.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-766.77
-1,206.1
-1,572.35
-787.93
-744.04
Minority Interest After NP
-136.27
-130.21
-129.4
-122.56
-115.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-630.5
-1,075.89
-1,442.95
-665.37
-628.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-630.5
-1,075.89
-1,442.95
-665.37
-628.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.41
-4.11
-5.52
-2.54
-2.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
523.26
523.26
523.26
523.26
523.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-321.32
-904.62
-293.17
4.35
-2.57
PBDTM(%)
-1,052.15
-1,622.64
-619.57
-1,293.13
-974.74
PATM(%)
-1,052.67
-1,622.84
-614.94
-1,296.36
-972.6
No Record Found
