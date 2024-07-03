iifl-logo-icon 1
Unitech Ltd Quarterly Results

9.38
(-0.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

72.84

74.32

255.69

60.78

76.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.84

74.32

255.69

60.78

76.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.11

9.73

16.83

9.69

4.84

Total Income

79.95

84.04

272.52

70.47

81.33

Total Expenditure

314

756.36

1,022.15

67.82

83.31

PBIDT

-234.05

-672.32

-749.63

2.65

-1.97

Interest

532.34

533.63

834.56

788.62

743.7

PBDT

-766.39

-1,205.95

-1,584.19

-785.97

-745.68

Depreciation

1.62

1.57

1.45

1.67

1.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0.31

4.92

0.62

-0.08

Deferred Tax

-1.21

-1.73

-18.2

-0.33

-3.13

Reported Profit After Tax

-766.77

-1,206.1

-1,572.35

-787.93

-744.04

Minority Interest After NP

-136.27

-130.21

-129.4

-122.56

-115.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-630.5

-1,075.89

-1,442.95

-665.37

-628.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-630.5

-1,075.89

-1,442.95

-665.37

-628.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.41

-4.11

-5.52

-2.54

-2.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

523.26

523.26

523.26

523.26

523.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-321.32

-904.62

-293.17

4.35

-2.57

PBDTM(%)

-1,052.15

-1,622.64

-619.57

-1,293.13

-974.74

PATM(%)

-1,052.67

-1,622.84

-614.94

-1,296.36

-972.6

Unitech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

