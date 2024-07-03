Unitech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
221.58
308.08
373.27
361.53
1,578.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
221.58
308.08
373.27
361.53
1,578.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.32
19.08
57.06
9.02
38.23
Total Income
242.9
327.16
430.34
370.55
1,616.78
Total Expenditure
221.9
313.76
401.34
744.45
1,432.49
PBIDT
21
13.39
28.99
-373.9
184.29
Interest
2,253.56
2,489.84
742.09
653.52
386.57
PBDT
-2,232.56
-2,476.44
-713.1
-1,027.42
-202.28
Depreciation
4.74
4.54
4.97
5.21
5.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.2
1.3
0.42
0.57
8.38
Deferred Tax
-3.56
-6.19
0.61
246.65
26.54
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,234.94
-2,476.1
-719.09
-1,279.85
-242.32
Minority Interest After NP
-351.24
-210.45
-11.11
-11.47
2.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,883.7
-2,265.64
-707.98
-1,268.38
-245.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-250.68
-208.5
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,883.7
-2,265.64
-707.98
-1,017.7
-37.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.2
-9.46
-2.71
-4.85
-0.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
523.26
523.26
523.26
523.26
523.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.47
4.34
7.76
-103.42
11.67
PBDTM(%)
-1,007.56
-803.83
-191.04
-284.18
-12.81
PATM(%)
-1,008.63
-803.71
-192.64
-354
-15.35
