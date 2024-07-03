iifl-logo-icon 1
Unitech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.16
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:11 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

221.58

308.08

373.27

361.53

1,578.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

221.58

308.08

373.27

361.53

1,578.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.32

19.08

57.06

9.02

38.23

Total Income

242.9

327.16

430.34

370.55

1,616.78

Total Expenditure

221.9

313.76

401.34

744.45

1,432.49

PBIDT

21

13.39

28.99

-373.9

184.29

Interest

2,253.56

2,489.84

742.09

653.52

386.57

PBDT

-2,232.56

-2,476.44

-713.1

-1,027.42

-202.28

Depreciation

4.74

4.54

4.97

5.21

5.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.2

1.3

0.42

0.57

8.38

Deferred Tax

-3.56

-6.19

0.61

246.65

26.54

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,234.94

-2,476.1

-719.09

-1,279.85

-242.32

Minority Interest After NP

-351.24

-210.45

-11.11

-11.47

2.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,883.7

-2,265.64

-707.98

-1,268.38

-245.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-250.68

-208.5

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,883.7

-2,265.64

-707.98

-1,017.7

-37.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.2

-9.46

-2.71

-4.85

-0.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

523.26

523.26

523.26

523.26

523.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.47

4.34

7.76

-103.42

11.67

PBDTM(%)

-1,007.56

-803.83

-191.04

-284.18

-12.81

PATM(%)

-1,008.63

-803.71

-192.64

-354

-15.35

