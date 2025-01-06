iifl-logo-icon 1
Unitech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.42
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025

Unitech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-928.4

-937.27

-649.61

-189.77

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.3

-1.66

-3.26

Tax paid

-247.47

-36.91

51.08

32.16

Working capital

190.77

-898.98

-497.42

81.61

Other operating items

Operating

-987.78

-1,875.48

-1,097.61

-79.25

Capital expenditure

0.13

2.33

-8.13

-1.2

Free cash flow

-987.65

-1,873.15

-1,105.74

-80.46

Equity raised

10,624.16

12,998.3

14,379.54

15,270.89

Investing

-620.33

-223.21

-136.73

-266.55

Financing

3,161.95

2,252.6

2,057.14

2,621.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12,178.12

13,154.54

15,194.21

17,545.29

