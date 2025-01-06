Unitech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-928.4
-937.27
-649.61
-189.77
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.3
-1.66
-3.26
Tax paid
-247.47
-36.91
51.08
32.16
Working capital
190.77
-898.98
-497.42
81.61
Other operating items
Operating
-987.78
-1,875.48
-1,097.61
-79.25
Capital expenditure
0.13
2.33
-8.13
-1.2
Free cash flow
-987.65
-1,873.15
-1,105.74
-80.46
Equity raised
10,624.16
12,998.3
14,379.54
15,270.89
Investing
-620.33
-223.21
-136.73
-266.55
Financing
3,161.95
2,252.6
2,057.14
2,621.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12,178.12
13,154.54
15,194.21
17,545.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.