|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|UNITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half-yer ended 30th September 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 Submission of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|UNITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sirs Please refer attached file. Regards Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Submission of outcome of Board Meeting regarding requests received from Promoters for re-classification of their shareholding status from Promoter Group to Public category. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|UNITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting regarding approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and appointment of Internal Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 21st March, 2024, at 03:00 p.m., have approved the appointment of Sh. Sanjay Jain, as General Manager, Contracts and Projects in Contract Division of the Company for a period of three (03) years with effect from 27.03.2024, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Please refer to the attachment.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|UNITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting regarding appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and extension of tenure of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Submission of disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) regarding appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and extension of the Tenure of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.
