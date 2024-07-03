iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Share Price

164.59
(-5.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open175
  • Day's High175
  • 52 Wk High264.95
  • Prev. Close174.02
  • Day's Low162.81
  • 52 Wk Low 154
  • Turnover (lac)917.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,690.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

175

Prev. Close

174.02

Turnover(Lac.)

917.21

Day's High

175

Day's Low

162.81

52 Week's High

264.95

52 Week's Low

154

Book Value

8.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,690.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.12%

Non-Promoter- 1.53%

Institutions: 1.53%

Non-Institutions: 47.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

395.58

395.58

395.57

385

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.52

-29.71

-23.23

-8.37

Net Worth

356.06

365.87

372.34

376.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.04

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-10.08

-1.02

-0.14

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.82

0

0

0

Tax paid

2.63

0.26

0.01

0

Working capital

-523.27

4.78

-0.17

-0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

837.85

633.8

533.16

0.38

EBIT growth

1,013.98

691.54

-599.22

-49.98

Net profit growth

884.05

473.76

338.79

195.45

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

DAYALAN THARA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lubna

Independent Director

G R Kanakavidu

Non Executive Director

Ravi Kumar Arora

Independent Director

Sunita Chandra

Non Executive Director

Rajeev Kumar Das

Non Executive Director

Shri Suvasish Das

Non Executive Director

Tanvi Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

Summary

Hemisphere Properties India Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) was incorporated on 17 January, 2005 as Real Estate Company to transfer and hive off the land set aside as Surplus Land at the time of disinvestment of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) which is presently known as Tata Communications Limited. The Company President of India through Department of Telecommunication acquired majority shareholding in HPIL in year 2012 and it became a CPSE- Government Company from March 18, 2014. The Company is engaged in construction and development of commercial building, industrial shed, offices, house buildings, apartment, structures, hotels or other allied works of every description on any land acquired howsoever by it whether on ownership basis or lease or licensee and to deal with such construction or developed or build premises by letting out, hiring or sale.During FY 2012-13, Government of India acquired 51.12% equity stake in the Company after the decision of Cabinet. Earlier, the Company was in administration of Department of Telecommunications and further after Cabinets decision dated April 6, 2018, the administration of the Company was transferred from Department of Telecommunication to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. The Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal and Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved Scheme of Arrangement & Reconstruction between Tata Communications Limited & Hemisphere Properties India Limited on 12.07.2018 and 05.08.2018 re
Company FAQs

What is the Hemisphere Properties India Ltd share price today?

The Hemisphere Properties India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹164.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is ₹4690.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is 0 and 14.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemisphere Properties India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is ₹154 and ₹264.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd?

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.56%, 3 Years at 9.46%, 1 Year at 13.18%, 6 Month at -10.21%, 3 Month at -9.70% and 1 Month at -3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.12 %
Institutions - 1.54 %
Public - 47.34 %

