SectorRealty
Open₹175
Prev. Close₹174.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹917.21
Day's High₹175
Day's Low₹162.81
52 Week's High₹264.95
52 Week's Low₹154
Book Value₹8.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,690.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
395.58
395.58
395.57
385
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.52
-29.71
-23.23
-8.37
Net Worth
356.06
365.87
372.34
376.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.04
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-10.08
-1.02
-0.14
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.82
0
0
0
Tax paid
2.63
0.26
0.01
0
Working capital
-523.27
4.78
-0.17
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
837.85
633.8
533.16
0.38
EBIT growth
1,013.98
691.54
-599.22
-49.98
Net profit growth
884.05
473.76
338.79
195.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
DAYALAN THARA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lubna
Independent Director
G R Kanakavidu
Non Executive Director
Ravi Kumar Arora
Independent Director
Sunita Chandra
Non Executive Director
Rajeev Kumar Das
Non Executive Director
Shri Suvasish Das
Non Executive Director
Tanvi Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hemisphere Properties India Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) was incorporated on 17 January, 2005 as Real Estate Company to transfer and hive off the land set aside as Surplus Land at the time of disinvestment of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) which is presently known as Tata Communications Limited. The Company President of India through Department of Telecommunication acquired majority shareholding in HPIL in year 2012 and it became a CPSE- Government Company from March 18, 2014. The Company is engaged in construction and development of commercial building, industrial shed, offices, house buildings, apartment, structures, hotels or other allied works of every description on any land acquired howsoever by it whether on ownership basis or lease or licensee and to deal with such construction or developed or build premises by letting out, hiring or sale.During FY 2012-13, Government of India acquired 51.12% equity stake in the Company after the decision of Cabinet. Earlier, the Company was in administration of Department of Telecommunications and further after Cabinets decision dated April 6, 2018, the administration of the Company was transferred from Department of Telecommunication to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. The Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal and Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved Scheme of Arrangement & Reconstruction between Tata Communications Limited & Hemisphere Properties India Limited on 12.07.2018 and 05.08.2018 re
The Hemisphere Properties India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹164.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is ₹4690.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is 0 and 14.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemisphere Properties India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd is ₹154 and ₹264.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.56%, 3 Years at 9.46%, 1 Year at 13.18%, 6 Month at -10.21%, 3 Month at -9.70% and 1 Month at -3.11%.
