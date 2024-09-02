iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Book Closer

156.54
(2.28%)
Hemisphere Prop CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser5 Sep 202423 Sep 202429 Sep 2024
Annual General Meeting This is in reference to our letter dated 02nd September, 2024, wherein the Company had informed that 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 11.30 am, Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided to postpone the 20th AGM to Sunday 29th September, 2024 at 11.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM ) and consequently revised relevant dates in connection with AGM are as also modified. The Members may note that except for date of Annual General Meeting and aforesaid dates, all the details mentioned in Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting and Annual report uploaded vide intimation dated 02.09.2024 shall remain same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) In reference to intimation dated 17.09.2024 and direction of Stock exchange, it is hereby informed that the book closure for Annual General Meeting shall remain same as before i.e 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024 and the same has been taken on record. The book closure dates from 23.09.2024 to 29.09.2024 are being withdrawn by the Company. The above is for information and further dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

