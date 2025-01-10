Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
395.58
395.58
395.57
385
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.52
-29.71
-23.23
-8.37
Net Worth
356.06
365.87
372.34
376.63
Minority Interest
Debt
62.33
64.99
68.03
41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
418.39
430.86
440.37
417.63
Fixed Assets
946.67
944.26
943.59
933.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.68
8.23
6.69
2.91
Networking Capital
-538.99
-641.03
-658.24
-657.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.18
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
110.87
4.36
3.19
3.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.95
-0.53
-0.96
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-648.94
-645.04
-660.47
-660.95
Cash
0.03
119.4
148.32
139.09
Total Assets
418.39
430.86
440.36
417.63
