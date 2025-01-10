iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Balance Sheet

157.55
(-3.69%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

395.58

395.58

395.57

385

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.52

-29.71

-23.23

-8.37

Net Worth

356.06

365.87

372.34

376.63

Minority Interest

Debt

62.33

64.99

68.03

41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

418.39

430.86

440.37

417.63

Fixed Assets

946.67

944.26

943.59

933.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.68

8.23

6.69

2.91

Networking Capital

-538.99

-641.03

-658.24

-657.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.18

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

110.87

4.36

3.19

3.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.95

-0.53

-0.96

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-648.94

-645.04

-660.47

-660.95

Cash

0.03

119.4

148.32

139.09

Total Assets

418.39

430.86

440.36

417.63

