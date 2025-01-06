Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-10.08
-1.02
-0.14
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.82
0
0
0
Tax paid
2.63
0.26
0.01
0
Working capital
-523.27
4.78
-0.17
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
-531.54
4.02
-0.3
-0.38
Capital expenditure
651.02
282.1
0
0
Free cash flow
119.47
286.12
-0.3
-0.38
Equity raised
98.16
284.57
-0.15
-0.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
44.91
4.91
2
2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
262.54
575.61
1.54
1.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.