Hemisphere Properties India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

164.59
(-5.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Hemisphere Prop FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-10.08

-1.02

-0.14

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.82

0

0

0

Tax paid

2.63

0.26

0.01

0

Working capital

-523.27

4.78

-0.17

-0.35

Other operating items

Operating

-531.54

4.02

-0.3

-0.38

Capital expenditure

651.02

282.1

0

0

Free cash flow

119.47

286.12

-0.3

-0.38

Equity raised

98.16

284.57

-0.15

-0.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

44.91

4.91

2

2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

262.54

575.61

1.54

1.52

