AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that 20th Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, 25 September, 2024 at 11.30 am (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. (VC/ OAVM). In compliance with provisions of Companies Act, 2013, MCA circulars, and SEBI circulars, the Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report is being sent to all shareholders whose email ID are registered with Company/ Depository Participants. The Copy of Notice is available on the website of Company, www.hpil.co.in (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) This is in reference to our letter dated 02nd September, 2024, wherein the Company had informed that 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 11.30 am, Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided to postpone the 20th AGM to Sunday 29th September, 2024 at 11.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM ) and consequently revised relevant dates in connection with AGM are as also modified. The Members may note that except for date of Annual General Meeting and aforesaid dates, all the details mentioned in Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting and Annual report uploaded vide intimation dated 02.09.2024 shall remain same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Newspaper Publication on Postponement of 20th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) In reference to intimation dated 17.09.2024 and direction of Stock exchange, it is hereby informed that the book closure for Annual General Meeting shall remain same as before i.e 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024 and the same has been taken on record. The book closure dates from 23.09.2024 to 29.09.2024 are being withdrawn by the Company. The above is for information and further dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report for Voting at 20th Annual General Meeting of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)