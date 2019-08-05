To the Members of

Hemisphere Properties India Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Hemisphere Properties India Limited (“herein after called as The Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statement including the summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“IND AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March,2024, and its profit/(Loss), total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. (Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Note No. 30 of the financial statements, regarding the accounting of Equity Components of Compound Financial Instrument in accordance with IND AS 109. The Company has received an amount of Rs. 130 crores during the financial year 2021-22, by way of issue of 0.01% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each, (Converted to0.01% Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares in FY 2023-24, as approved by Shareholders on 31st March 2024) redeemable after 20 years. However, the terms of issue of the said Preference Shares regarding the redemption value at the end of 20 years, whether at par or at any value other than par is not clearly established on record. The Company may take necessary clarifications from the competent authorities on the Redemption value of such preference shares.The said financial instruments have been accounted for in the accompanying financial statements on the assumption of the Redemption at Par Value, which is uncertain and indefinite in nature.

2. Note No. 31, regarding Land Security Services and Construction Work in Progress Services (in respect of Pune Land Parcel), received from CPWD during the financial year 2023-24 and earlier years. The Company has incurred an amount of Rs. 271.09 lacs (Previous year Rs. 115.91 lacs), on such payments, on provisional basis, on the basis of Utilization certificates issued by the CPWDs.

The CPWD has informed the Company that, there is no mechanism under CPWD (a GOI undertaking) to raise invoice and they only issue Utilization certificates for application of released funds. Further, the underlying supporting documents, of the contractors/vendors in respect of payments were not made available.

The liability of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) are being considered by CPWD while initiating and making payments to their contractors/vendors.

However, in our understanding, the manner of recording the expenses on the basis of Utilization Certificates, in the absence of Tax Invoices is not specified under Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, and Income Tax Act, 1961. Furthermore, the compliances with regard to the incidence of GST on such payments, may also be impacted.

3. Note No. 33 regarding treatment of complete land parcels in all states as Investment Property. The purported land use for the land parcels, has not yet been decided by the Management during the year ended on March 31, 2024. As per IND AS 40, any land held for a currently undetermined future use as on the date of reporting, the said land is regarded as held for capital appreciation. In addition, the title deed of few land parcels are yet to be transferred/mutated in the name of the Company as on March 31, 2024, as a result of which the land use has not yet been ascertained.

4. Note No. 21 read with Note No. 34(a) regarding Provision for Stamp Duty Payable towards registration/mutation of the complete land parcels in all states, amounting to Rs. 65,100 lacs, which has been computed based on the circle rates prevailing in Financial Year 2016-17. The actual liability in this regard may vary, being dependent upon the Circles rates/stamp duty rates prevailing at the time of transfer of titles of land in future.

The Company has paid an amount of Rs. 774.30 lacs (out of the above provision of Rs. 65,100 lacs) during the previous financial year 2022-23 for the Chennai Land and the Conveyance Deed has been executed for the said land. Further, during the current financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs. 316.02 lacs, being the Development Fees/Mutation Chargeson Mutation of Kolkata land parcel has been appropriated out of Rs. 65100 lacs, and paid in May 2024.

However, the management has not re-assessed/reviewed the remaining outstanding liability of Rs. 64009.68 lacs as of March 31, 2024, as laid down in Para 2.4 of Significant Accounting Policy, in view of the Mutations/Execution of Conveyance Deed of certain land parcels post FY 2020-21 till March 31, 2024.

5. Note No. 34(c) of the financial statements, regarding Non-Recognition/Accounting of Property Tax/Urban Land Tax Liability by the Company in relation to the Land Parcel of 53.04 acres in Chennai. The management is of the view that the Liability for the said cost is not presently determinable, and shall be accounted for only when the demand is ascertained from the said local revenue authority.

6. During the Financial Year, the Company has not complied, with the provisions contained in Section 149 of the Companies Act read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 17(1)(b) & 2(A) , Regulation 18(1)(b)(d) & 2(b), Regulation 19(1)(c),(2) & 2(A), Regulation 20(2A), Regulation 25(3)of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 in respect of the Appointment of the Independent Directors. The NSE and BSE have imposed penalties in respect of the said Non-Compliances.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter(s).

Key Audit Matters

a. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance inour audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters prescribed below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response A. Assessment of fair value of the land parcel (as described in Note No. 33 of the financial statements) Our audit procedures related to the key audit matters included the following: The management has initiated the process of calculation of fair value of land parcels located in Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Chattarpur and Greater Kailash. The We evaluated the details of the land parcels as available in the Schedule I of the order of MCA dated 05.08.2019 pursuant to which the Scheme of Arrangement and Reconstruction was approved. Market Valuation of all the land parcels as on date of consideration and declaration of the financial results by the Board of Directors, has been assessed and valued at 10,87,927/- lakhs. However, the report being received from a single Valuation Agency is not a complete reliable measure of the fair value of the Investment Property. In addition, we have considered the Valuation Reports of various Land parcels dated 31.03.2024. As per IND AS 40, Investment Property, when the fair value of the property (not under construction) is not reliably measurable, the entity shall disclose: The Valuation for the land parcels has been arrived by the Valuation Agency on the basis of certain assumptions of the purported use of the land, which has not yet been finalized by the management of the Company. Description of the Refer Note Investment No.33 of property the Explanation of why financial fair value cannot be Statements. measured reliably If possible, the range of estimates within which fair value is likely to fall. We assessed the disclosures made in the financial statements.

B. Litigation, claims and disputes pertaining to the surplus land (as described in Note No. 34(b) of the financial statements) Our audit procedures related to the key audit matters included the following: There are total 28 cases of litigation, claims and disputes pertaining to the surplus land and Company, known as on 31.03.2024 which are pending under various forums. These litigations claim and disputes, where earlier TCL was a party, subsequent to approval of Scheme and transfer of land, have now been transferred and belong to the Company. We obtained the list of total cases of litigation, claims and disputes, and analysed the progress in all the said cases, including evaluation of any financial impact, due to any order of the court during the financial year 2023-24. The Company is in the process of contesting all such litigations, claims and disputes. We assessed and have made the relevant disclosures in the financial statements. The financial implications associated with all such litigations, if any, is undeterminable as of March 31, 2024. Further, it has been observed that Claim of the Company in respect of Execution of Sale Deed of Chattarpur Land Parcel (in lieu of Shortage of 0.4 acres of Chennai Land Parcel)has not yet been executed by TCL, in favour of the Company as of March 31, 2024.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, Cash flows of the Company, changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, Management of the Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, includingthe disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the plannedscope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies ininternal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have compiled with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements.

15. As required by section 143(3) of the Companies Act,2013 based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts; . d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)Rules 2015 as amended.

e) The company being a Government Company, the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Act in respect of disqualification of directors are not applicable to the company in terms of notification no. G.S.R.463(E) dated 5th June 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we are informed that the company being a Government Company, the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act, relating to managerial remuneration are not applicable to the company in terms of Notification No. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5th June 2015.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note No. 31(c) to the financial statements. (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; (iii)The Company has not declared any dividend in the previous financial year, so the applicable sections do not apply on the Company. (iv)Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software. Further, during the course of our audit we will not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. On the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company, as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are enclosing our report in terms of section 143(5) of the Act, on the directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in “Annexure C” attached.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15 (f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Hemisphere Properties India Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

1. We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of Hemisphere Properties India Limited (“the Company”) as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Because of the matter described in Emphasis of matter paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

4. A Companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that:- (i) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(iii) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

5. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is yet to implement its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

However, we also understand that the company has limited business operations for the FY 2023-24. We have considered this aspect in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company, and the Emphasis of matter does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Hemisphere Properties India Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment, to the extent of Computers only, forming part of Fixed Assets Register.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets as of March 31, 2024, except for

Goodwill, which was acquired as part of the Demerger Order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any Property

Plant and Equipments, except for Computers forming part of Fixed Assets Register.

The management has given a written representation regarding the physical existence of all such Computers, as on 31.03.2024, which has been relied upon by us.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the title deeds of the immovable properties of

Investment Property for 4 land parcels, are not held in the name of the Company as of March 31, 2024. Only the Conveyance Deed in respect of Chennai Land parcel is held in the name of the Company.

The Company, as per the Scheme of Arrangement and Reconstruction dated 05.08.2019, got the transfer of the Surplus Land parcels from Tata Communications Limited. However, the title deeds are yet to be transferred in the name of the company. The details of the same are as under :-

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. In lacs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Greater 11.12 Sarkar After Demerger, the company is in the process of transferring the Land parcels in Company Name, which is pending. Kailash - Delhi 3.04 Daulat Yes From Demerger Chattarpur Madar Delhi* Pune** Tata Communications Limited 1.09 No Kolkata*** 0.99

As Informed by the Company,

*In respect of the Chattarpur Land Parcel, the Mutation of Landhas been transferred from Sarkar Daulat Mardar to Hemisphere Properties India Limited under L&DO records and MCD records.However, the stamp duty on transfer is not yet paid due to non-clear terms for stamp duty payment

**In respect of the Pune land parcel, the Mutation of Land has been transferred under Gramin records.However, the mutation of name is yet to be transferred in the Municipal records. Further, the stamp duty on transfer is not yet paid.

***In respect of the Kolkata land parcel, the Mutation of Land has been transferred under Halisahar Municipal Corporation recordsas per mutation certificate on 17.05.2024. Further, the stamp duty on transfer is not yet paid.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory during the year and hence Clause 3(ii)(a) of the said order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, and hence Clause 3(ii)(b) of the said order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year and hence Clause 3(iii) of the said order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013and hence Clause 3(iv) of the said order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Orderis not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the

Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST,Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except as mentioned below

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum Where Dispute is Pending The Goods & Service Tax Act The Goods & Service Tax Rs. 1.51 FY 2018-19 GSTO

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company hastaken unsecured loans or borrowings from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs,lender which is outstanding as on 31.03.2024. However, there are no defaults whatsoever in the repayments during the year 2023-24. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has obtained term loans only from Government of India, for the purposes as defined. There are no terms loans from any banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of theOrder is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the financial ear 2023-24. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,the Company has made no Private Placement during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year and accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as requiredby the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, inour opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till 31.03.2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to Rs. 941.17 lacs and in the immediately preceding financial year, amounting to Rs. 590.18 lacs.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 (5) are not applicable on the Company for the Financial Year under review.

ANNEXURE - C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure to the Auditors report referred to in Paragraph 17 of our Audit Report of Even date of Hemisphere Properties India Limited for the year ended on 31st March 2024

Direction issued by CAG under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 Our Comment Impact on Financial Statements 1 Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated All the accounting transactions are NIL properly recorded with the help of Tally.ERP9 accounting software. No cases of manual recording of transactions which may impact the integrity of the accounts has been observed. 2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/loan/interest etc made by a lender to the company due to companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. No such case has been observed NIL during the year. 3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received or receivable for specific schemes from the Central/State agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized as per its terms & conditions? List the cases of deviation. The Company has not received any NIL funds under specific schemes (Grants/Subsidy) from the Central/State agencies.