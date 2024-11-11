Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Hemisphere Properties India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone ) of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed from October 1 2024 till 48 hours from the date of Board Meeting in which the financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 for which the intimation has already been given to Stock Exchange(s) and the trading window will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of financial results. In accordance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024, inter-alia approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended on September 30, 2024. We are enclosing the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results of Company by M/s Aggarwal & Rampal, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of Company. The above stated documents are also available on the website of Company, www.hpil.co.in. The Board meeting commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 4.00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Hemisphere Properties India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone ) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. In accordance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter-alia approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. We are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results of Company by M/s Dhruv Aggarwal & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountant. The above stated documents are also available on the website of Company, www.hpil.co.in. The Board meeting commenced at 4.15 pm and concluded at 5.30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

Hemisphere Properties India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone ) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed from April 1 2024 till 48 hours from the date of Board Meeting in which the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 for which the intimation has already been given to Stock Exchange(s) and the trading window will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of financial results. In accordance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter-alia approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024. We are enclosing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company quarter and year ended 31 st March, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024 and Statutory Auditors Reports thereon. Further, it is hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have furnished Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Results with unmodified opinion. Further, Disclosure of Related Party Transaction under Regulation 23 (9) SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the half year ended 31.03.2024 is also enclosed. The above stated documents are also available on the website of Company, www.hpil.co.in. The Board meeting commenced at 4.30 pm and concluded at 7.00 pm. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024