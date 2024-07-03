Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹439.85
Prev. Close₹435.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,024.95
Day's High₹439.95
Day's Low₹424.2
52 Week's High₹465
52 Week's Low₹210.1
Book Value₹189.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,592.29
P/E21.6
EPS20.14
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.6
80.29
67.89
67.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,426.23
993.27
898.36
861.16
Net Worth
1,510.83
1,073.56
966.25
929.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
879.72
1,528.74
1,335.64
1,125.08
yoy growth (%)
-42.45
14.45
18.71
40.26
Raw materials
-356.91
-657.63
-594.67
-459.16
As % of sales
40.57
43.01
44.52
40.81
Employee costs
-78.8
-137.03
-116.63
-86.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.82
103.39
120.7
105.28
Depreciation
-90.16
-114.17
-67.21
-65.13
Tax paid
-3.03
-12.48
-41.95
-36.19
Working capital
-136.6
84.61
341.84
48.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.45
14.45
18.71
40.26
Op profit growth
-46.82
26.26
3.2
89.34
EBIT growth
-55.29
4.65
9.18
44.65
Net profit growth
-98.03
15.45
13.97
58.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,931.64
1,798.59
1,339.83
879.72
1,528.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,931.64
1,798.59
1,339.83
879.72
1,528.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.02
10.01
13.14
28.8
25.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Rahul R Katyal
Whole-time Director
Subir Malhotra
Chairman & Exec. Director
Rohit R Katyal
Independent Director
Arun V Karambelkar
Independent Director
Manjushree Ghodke
Independent Director
Ankit Vikram Paleja
Independent Director
Kartik Rawal
Independent Director
Rukmani Krishnamurthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Kapur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Capacite Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
Capacite Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai under the name of Capacite Infraprojects Private Limited dated August 9, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, upon conversion from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company changed its name to Capacite Infraprojects Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is engaged in construction of buildings & factories with specializion in construction of Highrise and Super High-rise residential, commercial, institutional buildings including super speciality hospitals etc. The Company provides end-to-end construction services for residential buildings, multi level car parks, corporate office buildings and buildings for commercial purposes and buildings for educational, hospitality and healthcare purposes. It also provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works. The Company predominantly operates in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru. Its operations are geographically divided into MMR and Pune (West Zone), NCR and Patna (North Zone) and Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi (South Zone).During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company incorporated a special purpose vehicle with Pratibha Pipes and Structural Limited and Yongnam Engineering a
Read More
The Capacite Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹424.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is ₹3592.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is 21.6 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capacite Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is ₹210.1 and ₹465 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.85%, 3 Years at 36.10%, 1 Year at 60.30%, 6 Month at 45.19%, 3 Month at 14.47% and 1 Month at -0.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.