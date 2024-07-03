iifl-logo-icon 1
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

424.6
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open439.85
  • Day's High439.95
  • 52 Wk High465
  • Prev. Close435.85
  • Day's Low424.2
  • 52 Wk Low 210.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,024.95
  • P/E21.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value189.71
  • EPS20.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,592.29
  • Div. Yield0
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

439.85

Prev. Close

435.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1,024.95

Day's High

439.95

Day's Low

424.2

52 Week's High

465

52 Week's Low

210.1

Book Value

189.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,592.29

P/E

21.6

EPS

20.14

Divi. Yield

0

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.69%

Non-Promoter- 21.51%

Institutions: 21.51%

Non-Institutions: 46.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84.6

80.29

67.89

67.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,426.23

993.27

898.36

861.16

Net Worth

1,510.83

1,073.56

966.25

929.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

879.72

1,528.74

1,335.64

1,125.08

yoy growth (%)

-42.45

14.45

18.71

40.26

Raw materials

-356.91

-657.63

-594.67

-459.16

As % of sales

40.57

43.01

44.52

40.81

Employee costs

-78.8

-137.03

-116.63

-86.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.82

103.39

120.7

105.28

Depreciation

-90.16

-114.17

-67.21

-65.13

Tax paid

-3.03

-12.48

-41.95

-36.19

Working capital

-136.6

84.61

341.84

48.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.45

14.45

18.71

40.26

Op profit growth

-46.82

26.26

3.2

89.34

EBIT growth

-55.29

4.65

9.18

44.65

Net profit growth

-98.03

15.45

13.97

58.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,931.64

1,798.59

1,339.83

879.72

1,528.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,931.64

1,798.59

1,339.83

879.72

1,528.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.02

10.01

13.14

28.8

25.4

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Rahul R Katyal

Whole-time Director

Subir Malhotra

Chairman & Exec. Director

Rohit R Katyal

Independent Director

Arun V Karambelkar

Independent Director

Manjushree Ghodke

Independent Director

Ankit Vikram Paleja

Independent Director

Kartik Rawal

Independent Director

Rukmani Krishnamurthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Kapur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

Capacite Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai under the name of Capacite Infraprojects Private Limited dated August 9, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, upon conversion from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company changed its name to Capacite Infraprojects Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is engaged in construction of buildings & factories with specializion in construction of Highrise and Super High-rise residential, commercial, institutional buildings including super speciality hospitals etc. The Company provides end-to-end construction services for residential buildings, multi level car parks, corporate office buildings and buildings for commercial purposes and buildings for educational, hospitality and healthcare purposes. It also provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works. The Company predominantly operates in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru. Its operations are geographically divided into MMR and Pune (West Zone), NCR and Patna (North Zone) and Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi (South Zone).During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company incorporated a special purpose vehicle with Pratibha Pipes and Structural Limited and Yongnam Engineering a
Company FAQs

What is the Capacite Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The Capacite Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹424.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is ₹3592.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is 21.6 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capacite Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is ₹210.1 and ₹465 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd?

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.85%, 3 Years at 36.10%, 1 Year at 60.30%, 6 Month at 45.19%, 3 Month at 14.47% and 1 Month at -0.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.69 %
Institutions - 21.52 %
Public - 46.79 %

