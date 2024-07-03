Summary

Capacite Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai under the name of Capacite Infraprojects Private Limited dated August 9, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, upon conversion from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company changed its name to Capacite Infraprojects Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is engaged in construction of buildings & factories with specializion in construction of Highrise and Super High-rise residential, commercial, institutional buildings including super speciality hospitals etc. The Company provides end-to-end construction services for residential buildings, multi level car parks, corporate office buildings and buildings for commercial purposes and buildings for educational, hospitality and healthcare purposes. It also provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works. The Company predominantly operates in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru. Its operations are geographically divided into MMR and Pune (West Zone), NCR and Patna (North Zone) and Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi (South Zone).During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company incorporated a special purpose vehicle with Pratibha Pipes and Structural Limited and Yongnam Engineering a

Read More