Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for first quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Result June 30, 2024

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds up to INR 1000000000 (Rupees Hundred Crores) in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis Raising of funds by issue of Non Convertible Debentures Revised outcome for raising of funds by issue of Non Convertible Debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds up to INR 1000000000 (Rupees Hundred Crores) in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results/statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Please find attached Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On May 28, 2024 Please find attached intimation for appointment of Mr. Asutosh Katyal as Chief Technical Officer. Please find attached intimation for re-appointment of Mr. Rohit Katyal as Whole-Time Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024