Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Board Meeting

Capacite Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for first quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Result June 30, 2024
Board Meeting11 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds up to INR 1000000000 (Rupees Hundred Crores) in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis Raising of funds by issue of Non Convertible Debentures Revised outcome for raising of funds by issue of Non Convertible Debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 202429 May 2024
Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds up to INR 1000000000 (Rupees Hundred Crores) in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results/statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Please find attached Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On May 28, 2024 Please find attached intimation for appointment of Mr. Asutosh Katyal as Chief Technical Officer. Please find attached intimation for re-appointment of Mr. Rohit Katyal as Whole-Time Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Capacite Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve an unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find enclosed Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) for the third quarter (Q3) and ninth months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report from S R B C & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. Please find Corrigendum to unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

