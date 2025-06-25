Capacite Infraprojects Bags ₹621 Crore Order for Saifee Burhani Project in Mumbai

Capacite Infraprojects has picked up a fresh order worth ₹621 crore from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). The work is part of the ongoing redevelopment at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai, one of the city’s largest urban transformation projects.

This latest contract covers multiple scopes structural construction, interior finishing, and full-scale MEPF (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and firefighting) work for Sector 07 of the project. With this, Capacite is now working on its third project for SBUT signaling a strong, long-term client relationship.

Rahul Katyal, the company’s Managing Director, said the repeat order is a clear vote of confidence from SBUT in Capacite’s execution capabilities. The company noted that this is a standard business deal and doesn’t qualify as a related party transaction.

In line with regulatory norms, Capacite has closed its trading window for insiders for the next 48 hours after this announcement. Known for its work across India, Capacite Infraprojects continues to handle large-scale residential, commercial, and institutional construction assignments.

Capacite Infraprojects shares are trading at ₹327.65 at 10:08 AM on June 25, 2025, which is a 0.32% gain than the previous close. In the National Stock Exchange, Capacite Infraprojects shares have gained 4.73% in the last year, dipped 26.18% in the year-to-date, and 5.18% in the last month.

