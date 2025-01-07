Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
879.72
1,528.74
1,335.64
1,125.08
yoy growth (%)
-42.45
14.45
18.71
40.26
Raw materials
-356.91
-657.63
-594.67
-459.16
As % of sales
40.57
43.01
44.52
40.81
Employee costs
-78.8
-137.03
-116.63
-86.77
As % of sales
8.95
8.96
8.73
7.71
Other costs
-307.48
-477.36
-421.02
-382.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.95
31.22
31.52
33.96
Operating profit
136.51
256.71
203.31
196.99
OPM
15.51
16.79
15.22
17.5
Depreciation
-90.16
-114.17
-67.21
-65.13
Interest expense
-70.25
-64.51
-39.75
-41.66
Other income
28.71
25.38
24.35
15.08
Profit before tax
4.82
103.39
120.7
105.28
Taxes
-3.03
-12.48
-41.95
-36.19
Tax rate
-62.85
-12.07
-34.75
-34.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.79
90.91
78.74
69.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.79
90.91
78.74
69.09
yoy growth (%)
-98.03
15.45
13.97
58.59
NPM
0.2
5.94
5.89
6.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.