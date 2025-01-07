iifl-logo-icon 1
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

427.3
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

879.72

1,528.74

1,335.64

1,125.08

yoy growth (%)

-42.45

14.45

18.71

40.26

Raw materials

-356.91

-657.63

-594.67

-459.16

As % of sales

40.57

43.01

44.52

40.81

Employee costs

-78.8

-137.03

-116.63

-86.77

As % of sales

8.95

8.96

8.73

7.71

Other costs

-307.48

-477.36

-421.02

-382.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.95

31.22

31.52

33.96

Operating profit

136.51

256.71

203.31

196.99

OPM

15.51

16.79

15.22

17.5

Depreciation

-90.16

-114.17

-67.21

-65.13

Interest expense

-70.25

-64.51

-39.75

-41.66

Other income

28.71

25.38

24.35

15.08

Profit before tax

4.82

103.39

120.7

105.28

Taxes

-3.03

-12.48

-41.95

-36.19

Tax rate

-62.85

-12.07

-34.75

-34.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.79

90.91

78.74

69.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.79

90.91

78.74

69.09

yoy growth (%)

-98.03

15.45

13.97

58.59

NPM

0.2

5.94

5.89

6.14

