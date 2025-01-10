Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.6
80.29
67.89
67.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,426.23
993.27
898.36
861.16
Net Worth
1,510.83
1,073.56
966.25
929.05
Minority Interest
Debt
328.74
373.29
334.97
291.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
64.87
62.57
32.48
59.44
Total Liabilities
1,904.44
1,509.42
1,333.7
1,279.73
Fixed Assets
598.35
674.56
707.75
670.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.95
4.7
5.28
5.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.27
9.66
0
24.74
Networking Capital
1,090.89
654.35
436.79
422.58
Inventories
111.07
97.73
111.54
100.45
Inventory Days
41.67
Sundry Debtors
534.06
349.17
393.63
284.72
Debtor Days
118.13
Other Current Assets
1,629.67
1,304.84
981.92
1,027.46
Sundry Creditors
-645.14
-506.1
-429.91
-342.89
Creditor Days
142.26
Other Current Liabilities
-538.77
-591.29
-620.39
-647.16
Cash
208.98
166.16
183.88
156.21
Total Assets
1,904.44
1,509.43
1,333.7
1,279.71
