Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.82
103.39
120.7
105.28
Depreciation
-90.16
-114.17
-67.21
-65.13
Tax paid
-3.03
-12.48
-41.95
-36.19
Working capital
-136.6
84.61
341.84
48.4
Other operating items
Operating
-224.97
61.34
353.36
52.36
Capital expenditure
49.17
425.57
113.35
135.46
Free cash flow
-175.8
486.91
466.71
187.82
Equity raised
1,717.34
1,448.66
889.11
386.55
Investing
-5.85
-8.06
19.08
-0.85
Financing
-1.14
80.91
43.65
64.46
Dividends paid
0
0
6.78
2.01
Net in cash
1,534.55
2,008.43
1,425.34
640
