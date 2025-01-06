iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

410.6
(-5.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

Capacite Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.82

103.39

120.7

105.28

Depreciation

-90.16

-114.17

-67.21

-65.13

Tax paid

-3.03

-12.48

-41.95

-36.19

Working capital

-136.6

84.61

341.84

48.4

Other operating items

Operating

-224.97

61.34

353.36

52.36

Capital expenditure

49.17

425.57

113.35

135.46

Free cash flow

-175.8

486.91

466.71

187.82

Equity raised

1,717.34

1,448.66

889.11

386.55

Investing

-5.85

-8.06

19.08

-0.85

Financing

-1.14

80.91

43.65

64.46

Dividends paid

0

0

6.78

2.01

Net in cash

1,534.55

2,008.43

1,425.34

640

Capacite Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.