Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Summary

Capacite Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai under the name of Capacite Infraprojects Private Limited dated August 9, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, upon conversion from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company changed its name to Capacite Infraprojects Limited and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is engaged in construction of buildings & factories with specializion in construction of Highrise and Super High-rise residential, commercial, institutional buildings including super speciality hospitals etc. The Company provides end-to-end construction services for residential buildings, multi level car parks, corporate office buildings and buildings for commercial purposes and buildings for educational, hospitality and healthcare purposes. It also provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works. The Company predominantly operates in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru. Its operations are geographically divided into MMR and Pune (West Zone), NCR and Patna (North Zone) and Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi (South Zone).During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company incorporated a special purpose vehicle with Pratibha Pipes and Structural Limited and Yongnam Engineering and Construction (Pte) Limited in the name of CIPL-PPSL-Yongnam Joint Venture Constructions Private Limited in Mumbai. The company raised Rs 400 crore from an initial public offer (IPO) in September 2017. The issue was open for subscription during the period from 13 September 2017 to 15 September 2017. The stock debuted at Rs 399 on BSE on 25 September 2017, a premium of 59.6% compared with the IPO price of Rs 250 per share.On 6 November 2017, Capacite Infraprojects announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 825.01 crore (excluding GST), from Arihant Abode Ltd., a subsidiary of Arihant Superstructures Limited, for affordable housing project situated at Panvel, Maharashtra, in proximity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The scope includes construction of civil and structural, finishing & MEP works to be executed in phases for 8 residential buildings of 42 floors each. On 24 December 2017, Capacite Infraprojects clarified that the company has no direct or indirect linkage with Capacite Structure Limited and / or any other entity / individual sought to be probed. Capacite Infraprojects Limited and Capacite Structure Limited are different independent legal entities under different management. The company issued this clarification after some reports appeared in print and electronic media with regards to action taken by CBI on officials of NBCC, Capacite Structures Limited and others.On 16 January 2018, credit rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgraded Capacite Infraprojects Limiteds (CIL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to IND A from IND A-, while resolving the Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects an improvement in CILs liquidity, post successful completion of an INR4 billion initial public offering in September 2017. The company intends to utilise these proceeds for its working capital requirements and purchase of capital assets.On 22 June 2018, Capacite Infraprojects Limited announced that a consortium of the company (lead member), Tata Projects Limited and CITIC Construction Co Ltd, has received Letter of Acceptance from Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (a MHADA Unit) for total contract value of Rs 11744.26 crore. The project will be executed through a Special purpose vehicle in which Capacite Infraprojects Limited will have 37.1% share worth Rs 4357.12 crore. Share of Tata Projects Limited in the Consortium will be 36.9% and CITIC Construction Co. Ltd. will have 26% share. The project involves technical designing (structure service + infrastructure), co-ordination and construction of rehabilitation/ sale/commercial/ amenities/any other structure along with construction of Habitable temporary transit camps, work of on-site, off-site infrastructure and landscaping & performing various co-ordination activities and obtaining all relevant permissions & approvals from all concerned authorities on lump-sum basis for Redevelopment of project of BDD Chawls at Lower Parel Division at Worli, Mumbai.On 27 June 2018, Capacite Infraprojects Limited announced that it has received repeat orders from Oberoi Realty Group and Wadhwa Group and order from Kohinoor CTNL Lefrastructure Company Private Limited for total contract value of Rs 851 13 crore.The Board of Directors of Capacite Infraprojects at its meeting held on 3 November 2018 considered and approved Draft Scheme of Arrangement amongst Capacite Infraprojects Limited (the Company) and CIPL-PPSL-Yongnam Joint Venture Constructions Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and respective Members and Creditors as may be amended from time to time (Draft Scheme) under sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to receipt of approvals from shareholders and creditors of the Company as may be directed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), In 2019, the Company acquired the formwork from RMD (Air Deck), Dokadek 30 and Techno Craft (Techno Deck with drop head system) and MFE (QD - drop head system). It also acquired the formwork from RMD (Minima), DOKA (Fremi ECO) and ALSINA (Alisply Panels).