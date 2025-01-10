To the Members of Capacite Infraprojects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Capacite Infraprojects Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the StatementofChangesinEquityfortheyearthenended,andnotes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As described in Note 55 to the standalone financial statements, trade receivables as at March 31, 2024 includes Rs.1,155.93 lakhs inrespectofonepartywhichwasearlierconsideredasBadDebts/ Provided as Expected Credit Loss Allowance, the management has now recorded recovery of the said receivable by giving effect in Other Income/Expected Credit Loss Allowance during the year ended March 31, 2024, based on future recoverability projections. In the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence about the recoverability of the said Receivable, we are unable to comment on the recoverability and provision, if any, required on such Receivable.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 56 to the standalone financial statements in respect of Companys operations included trade receivables, other exposures and contract assets with long time outstanding amount of INR 6,761.76 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. The Company has taken legal course against those parties, including enforcement of available security, to recover those assets. The outcome of such legal action is not ascertainable at present. The management is confident of its recoverability and hence no further provision is required in these audited standalone financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for long terms construction contracts (as described in Note 3(c) and 27 of the standalone financial statements) TheCompanysderivesitsrevenuefromEngineeringProcurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, which are complex in nature and span over a number of reporting periods, disclosed under Note 3(c) and 27 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers as construction contract revenue, which are recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers Our audit procedures included the following: Due to the nature of the contracts, revenue is recognized based on percentage of completion method which is determined based on proportion of contract costs incurred to date compared to estimated total contract costs, which involves significant judgments including estimate of future costs, revision to original estimates based on new knowledge such as delay in timelines, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making contracts/ onerous obligations. Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance of the policies with Ind AS 115. Accuracy of revenues, onerous obligations and profits may deviate significantly during project execution on account of change in judgements and estimates. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls over the contract revenue and cost estimation process through the combination of procedures involving inquiry, observations, reperformance and inspection of evidence. We identified revenue recognition from long term contracts as a key audit matter because the estimation of total revenue and total cost to complete the contract is inherently subjective, complex and require significant judgment. The same may get subsequently changed due to change in prevailing circumstances, assumptions, contract variations, etc., and could result in significant variance in the revenue and profit or loss from contract for the reporting period. Selected a sample of contracts to test, using a risk-based criterias which included individual contracts with significant revenue recognized during the year, significant accrued value of work done balances held at the year-end, or low profit margins/no profit margins. Verified underlying documents such as original contract, and its amendments, key contract terms and milestones, etc. for verifying the estimation of contract revenue and costs and/ or any change in such estimation. We assessed managements estimates by comparing estimated cost with actual costs and discussion on the project specific considerations with the relevant project managers including on our project site visits. We assessed that, fluctuations in commodity, delays, cost overruns related to the performance of work are appropriately taken into consideration while estimating costs to come and also assessed the accounting treatment of expected loss on projects including variable consideration which is recognized in accordance with the Companys accounting policy of revenue recognition. We assessed that the disclosure of revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers are appropriately presented and disclosed in Note 3(c), 27 and 47 to the standalone financial statements. Recoverability of trade receivables and contract assets (as described in Note 3(c), 9 and 14 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, Trade receivables and contract assets (net of expected credit loss) amounting to Rs. 61,819.49 lakhs and Rs. 1,19,298.56 lakhs respectively, constitutes approximately 58.75% of total assets of the Company. The Company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its Trade receivables and contract assets. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Recoverability of Trade receivables and contract assets was significant to our audit due to the value of amounts which also represents significant portion of the Companys working capital. We obtained an understanding of the process, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of management control over assessing the recoverability of the trade receivables and contract assets. In assessing the recoverability of the aforesaid balances and determination of allowance for expected credit loss, managements judgement involves consideration of aging status, historical payment records, evaluation of litigations, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract and the credit information of its customer. We evaluated the Managements assessment of the financial circumstances and ability to pay of relevant entities with trade receivables and contract assets balances. These considerations include whether there are regular receipts from the customers, past collection history as well as an assessment of the customers credit ability to make payments, including any project disputes which may result in future claims against the Company. Company has taken legal course against certain Trade receivables and contract assets including enforcement of available security to recover those assets and secure its commercial interest. The outcome of such legal action is not ascertainable at present. Performed test of details and tested relevant contracts and documents with focus on measurement of work completed during the period for material unbilled revenue balances included in contract asset. We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. Performed additional procedures which include, on test check basis, reading the communications to / from customer, physical site visits, verification of last bills certified and subsequent client certifications. Accordingly, the recoverability of Trade receivables and contract assets is a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. Tested the ageing of trade receivables at year end. We assessed the Companys Expected Credit Loss model applied in determining the recoverable amount. We assessed that the disclosures of trade receivables and contract assets in accordance with Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments are appropriately presented and disclosed in Note 3(c), 9 and 14 to the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of Board of directors, its annexure, management discussion, analysis report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 , as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of

126 adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(AuditandAuditors)Rules,2014,asamended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contractsincludingderivativecontractsforwhich there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 59 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 59 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. The Company has migrated to a new accounting software from legacy accounting software during the year. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except in respect of legacy accounting software where audit trail feature was not enabled, as described in Note 57 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of new accounting software.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Jai Prakash Yadav Partner Membership Number: 066943 UDIN: 24066943BKGFPI5866 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: 28 May 2024

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Capacite Infraprojects Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, except for site establishment (Gross Block of INR 43,073.11 lakhs; Net Block of INR 11,216.78 lakhs) have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in property, plant and equipments are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of Use Asset or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in Note 19 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the unaudited/ audited books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows:

Inventory As per Books As per returns Discrepancy Jun-23 4,863.36 6,320.59 (1,457.23) Sep-23 4,395.92 5,585.77 (1,189.85) Dec-23 4,855.61 4,688.28 167.33 Mar-24 6,500.14 6,659.68 (159.54) Total 20,615.03 23,254.32 (2,639.29) (INR in lakhs) Trade Receivables + WIP As per Books As per returns Discrepancy Jun-23 1,04,529.51 91,763.00 12,766.51 Sep-23 1,11,323.29 90,240.00 21,083.29 Dec-23 1,16,963.49 70,036.00 46,927.49 Mar-24 1,10,466.53 1,04,536.73 5,929.80 Total 4,43,282.82 3,56,575.73 86,707.09 Trade payables As per Books As per returns Discrepancy Jun-23 23,878.00 18,599.26 5,278.74 Sep-23 24,077.88 18,208.68 5,869.20 Dec-23 25,193.76 17,383.73 7,810.03 Mar-24 47,320.36 35,475.61 11,844.75 Total 1,20,470.00 89,667.28 30,802.72

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans and guarantees as follows and balance as on March 31, 2024:

Particulars Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount of granted/provided during the year to: Others 22.90 18,879.05 Balances outstanding as at Balance Sheet date: Associate - 45.21 Others 13.46 79,146.93

Further, the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies and any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loan during the year where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted which are overdue.

(e) There were no loans which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Act, are applicable and hence its compliance is not commented upon. The Company has made investments, which is in compliance to the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the construction and infrastructural development, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been delays in large number of cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Due date Income tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at source (Interest)* 3.26 FY23-24 May 07, 2023 4.89 FY23-24 June 07, 2023 5.25 FY23-24 July 07, 2023 8.30 FY23-24 August 07, 2023 11.99 FY23-24 September 07, 2023 Tax collected at source (Interest)* 0.08 FY23-24 May 07, 2023 0.08 FY23-24 June 07, 2023 0.10 FY23-24 July 07, 2023 0.04 FY23-24 August 07, 2023 0.03 FY23-24 September 07, 2023 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance (Interest and Penalty)* 0.06 FY23-24 May 15, 2023 0.05 FY23-24 June 15, 2023 0.05 FY23-24 July 15, 2023 0.05 FY23-24 August 15, 2023 0.05 FY23-24 September 15, 2023 Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund (Interest and Penalty)* 5.26 FY23-24 May 15, 2023 5.52 FY23-24 June 15, 2023 5.68 FY23-24 July 15, 2023 4.42 FY23-24 August 15, 2023 4.82 FY23-24 September 15, 2023 Profession tax Act, 1987 Professional tax (Liability#, Interest* and Penalty*) 1.23 FY23-24 May 15, 2023 0.88 FY23-24 June 15, 2023 0.77 FY23-24 July 15, 2023 0.54 FY23-24 August 15, 2023 0.55 FY23-24 September 15, 2023

*Amount calculated from due date to YTD; #Paid Subsequently.

(b) The dues of provident fund, income-tax and goods and services tax not been deposited on account of dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 54.51 FY2015-16 CIT (Appeal), NFAC Income Tax 308.73 FY2016-17 Income Tax 5.35 FY2017-18 Income Tax 31.67 FY2017-18 Income Tax 3.57 FY2019-20 The Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous provision Act, 1952 Non-Deposit of 7A dues 53.14 Sep 2014 till May 2015 EPFO (Assistant Commissioner) Central Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Excess ITC claimed in FY 19-20 338.05 FY2019-20 Commissioner (Appeals), Bihar Disallowed ITC u/s 17(5), Excess of ITC availed in 3B vs 2A 400.69 FY2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Bihar Availment of ineligible ITC and short payment of tax 53.51 FY2018-19 Office of Deputy Commissioner, Kakanad ITC Mismatch GSTR 2A vs 3B 39.94 FY2019-20 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bangalore 268.15 FY2018-19 Office of the Commercial Tax Officer, Bangalore GSTR 2A vs GSTR 3B Mis-match 388.29 FY2017-18 Assistant 2,716.88 FY2018-19 Commissioners of 668.97 FY2019-20 State Tax, Maharashtra

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) During the year, the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Act, in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The unutilised amount as at March 31, 2024 of Rs. 10,000 lakhs invested in fixed deposits as at the year end.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has neither incurred cash losses in the current year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 58 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, till the date of the report. However, the period for such transfer i.e. six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report. This matter has been disclosed in Note 35(a) to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects (as there is no ongoing project), that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 35(a) to the financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Jai Prakash Yadav Partner Membership Number: 066943 UDIN: 24066943BKGFPI5866 Place : Mumbai Date: 28 May 2024

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Capacite Infraprojects Limited ("the Company")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.