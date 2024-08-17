Summary

IVR Prime Urban Developers Limited was established as the Urban Development wing of the hugely successful and renowned infrastructure giant IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Limited in 28th June of the year 1996 under the name of IVR Realtors Limited. IVR Prime is a growing real estate development company focusing on integrated townships, residential developments, and commercial projects, including hotels, retail malls, IT parks and other projects in various parts of India. The certificate of commencement of business was granted to the company in 10th July of the year 1996. In addition to the construction and development of residential and commercial premises on the lands owned by the company, it also entered into joint development agreements with landowners or other third parties in which retain the control of the development role in relation to the lands owned by these parties. Under joint development agreements, IVR Prime shares the market risks of development with the landowners, but not the cost of the land. Accordingly, the company pursues projects under a joint development mode, particularly, when the cost of land is high or where landowners do not wish to sell their land. The Company name was changed from IVR Realtors Limited to IVR-Prime Urban Developers Limited in 18th January of the year 2001. IVRCL in same January of the year 2001, made an investment into the company and thereby IVR Prime became the subsidiary of IVRCL. The Company was selected as the special purpo

