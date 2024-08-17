iifl-logo-icon 1
IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged Share Price

37.75
(0.80%)
Aug 14, 2012|12:00:00 AM

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

37.2

Prev. Close

37.45

Turnover(Lac.)

20.99

Day's High

38.25

Day's Low

37.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

743.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged Corporate Action

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:47 AM
Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 82.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 82.98%

Non-Promoter- 9.60%

Institutions: 9.59%

Non-Institutions: 7.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

197.1

123.66

64.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2,193.23

2,164.86

919.5

Net Worth

2,390.33

2,288.52

983.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

876.13

159.02

45.68

235.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

876.13

159.02

45.68

235.72

Other Operating Income

1.37

0.68

0

0

Other Income

12.36

5.48

10.89

19.38

View Annually Results

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

TRIBHUWAN NATH CHATURVEDI

Director

REBALA BALARAMI REDDY

Director

ERAGAM SUDHIR REDDY

Managing Director

Eragam Sunil Reddy

Director

RAMESH CHANDRA BOSE TUMMALA

Director

RAMACHANDRAN SITARAMAN

Director

PRABHAKAR RAM TRIPATHI

Director

VELPULA MURAHARI REDDY

Company Secretary

AKELLA SRI PARDHA SARADHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged

Summary

IVR Prime Urban Developers Limited was established as the Urban Development wing of the hugely successful and renowned infrastructure giant IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Limited in 28th June of the year 1996 under the name of IVR Realtors Limited. IVR Prime is a growing real estate development company focusing on integrated townships, residential developments, and commercial projects, including hotels, retail malls, IT parks and other projects in various parts of India. The certificate of commencement of business was granted to the company in 10th July of the year 1996. In addition to the construction and development of residential and commercial premises on the lands owned by the company, it also entered into joint development agreements with landowners or other third parties in which retain the control of the development role in relation to the lands owned by these parties. Under joint development agreements, IVR Prime shares the market risks of development with the landowners, but not the cost of the land. Accordingly, the company pursues projects under a joint development mode, particularly, when the cost of land is high or where landowners do not wish to sell their land. The Company name was changed from IVR Realtors Limited to IVR-Prime Urban Developers Limited in 18th January of the year 2001. IVRCL in same January of the year 2001, made an investment into the company and thereby IVR Prime became the subsidiary of IVRCL. The Company was selected as the special purpo
