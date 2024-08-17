IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
876.13
159.02
45.68
235.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
876.13
159.02
45.68
235.72
Other Operating Income
1.37
0.68
0
0
Other Income
12.36
5.48
10.89
19.38
Total Income
889.86
165.19
56.59
255.11
Total Expenditure
754.36
140.77
42.41
78.22
PBIDT
135.5
24.4
14.17
176.89
Interest
171.72
40.31
5.44
8.31
PBDT
-36.22
-15.89
8.72
168.58
Depreciation
104.68
18.79
1.32
0.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.54
0.46
2.43
63.7
Deferred Tax
14.4
-3.54
3.06
2.38
Reported Profit After Tax
-154.77
-31.6
1.8
101.66
Minority Interest After NP
-1.47
-0.43
0.98
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-153.3
-31.17
0.82
101.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-153.3
-31.17
0.82
101.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.12
17.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
40
Equity
197.05
123.61
64.15
64.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,37,47,120
1,47,46,141
1,47,26,495
1,41,49,421
Public Shareholding (%)
17.12
11.93
22.95
22.05
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
16,33,01,152
10,88,67,432
4,94,23,504
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
82.87
88.06
77.04
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.46
15.34
31.01
75.04
PBDTM(%)
-4.13
-9.99
19.08
71.51
PATM(%)
-17.66
-19.87
3.96
43.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.