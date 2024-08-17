iifl-logo-icon 1
IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd Merged Annually Results

37.75
(0.80%)
Aug 14, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

876.13

159.02

45.68

235.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

876.13

159.02

45.68

235.72

Other Operating Income

1.37

0.68

0

0

Other Income

12.36

5.48

10.89

19.38

Total Income

889.86

165.19

56.59

255.11

Total Expenditure

754.36

140.77

42.41

78.22

PBIDT

135.5

24.4

14.17

176.89

Interest

171.72

40.31

5.44

8.31

PBDT

-36.22

-15.89

8.72

168.58

Depreciation

104.68

18.79

1.32

0.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.54

0.46

2.43

63.7

Deferred Tax

14.4

-3.54

3.06

2.38

Reported Profit After Tax

-154.77

-31.6

1.8

101.66

Minority Interest After NP

-1.47

-0.43

0.98

0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-153.3

-31.17

0.82

101.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-153.3

-31.17

0.82

101.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.12

17.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

40

Equity

197.05

123.61

64.15

64.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,37,47,120

1,47,46,141

1,47,26,495

1,41,49,421

Public Shareholding (%)

17.12

11.93

22.95

22.05

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

16,33,01,152

10,88,67,432

4,94,23,504

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

82.87

88.06

77.04

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.46

15.34

31.01

75.04

PBDTM(%)

-4.13

-9.99

19.08

71.51

PATM(%)

-17.66

-19.87

3.96

43.12

