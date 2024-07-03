Summary

PVP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on January 1, 1994 with the name Software Solution Integrated Pvt Ltd. The company was changed into public limited on May 10, 1995 and the name was changed to Software Solution Integrated Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PVP Ventures Limited on June 03, 2008. The main activity of the Company is developing urban infrastructure and investments in various ventures.In the initial stage, the company was mainly engaged in the specialized area of RDBMS training development and consulting in India. Their major operations were software development training and consulting. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully trained thousand of students in the niche technology, which widens an individuals scope of employment. They successfully launched centers at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Coimbatore. They also launched Impact-CS under the Impact umbrella brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company opened new centers in Tamil Nadu namely, Thiruvanmiyur, Tambaram, Mylapore, Madurai and Trichy. They also started training centers in Andhra Pradesh at Vujayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and Punjagutta. During the year 1998-1999, the company setup offshore software development facility under the aegis of SSI Technologies. During the year 1999-2000, the company expanded the education business in overseas with education centers signed up in Katmandu, Colombo, Malaysia and Hong Kong. During the year 2000-2001, the company t

Read More