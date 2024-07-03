SectorRealty
Open₹34
Prev. Close₹33.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.07
Day's High₹34.38
Day's Low₹33.6
52 Week's High₹43.45
52 Week's Low₹14.6
Book Value₹8.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)876.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
260.4
295.05
245.05
245.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-45.72
-126.09
-164.14
338.19
Net Worth
214.68
168.96
80.91
583.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
17.53
28.39
37.66
18.52
yoy growth (%)
-38.25
-24.62
103.36
-65.29
Raw materials
-0.99
-1.45
-1.98
-1.84
As % of sales
5.67
5.11
5.27
9.93
Employee costs
-1.33
-1.95
-2.71
-3.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-14.75
0.52
10.15
-1.95
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.57
-0.59
-0.54
Tax paid
0
-0.92
10.52
0
Working capital
-44.15
28.33
-10.81
62.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.25
-24.62
103.36
-65.29
Op profit growth
-37.48
-28.11
220.67
-54.59
EBIT growth
-37.74
-29.03
67.42
-12.11
Net profit growth
3,632.3
-101.91
1,228.65
-3.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.47
175.68
48.76
17.84
43.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.47
175.68
48.76
17.84
43.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
80.67
144.37
0.76
1.89
1.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prasad V Potluri
Non Executive Director
P J Bhavani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Arjun Ananth
Independent Director
Subramanian Parameswaran
Independent Director
Gautam Shahi
Independent Director
Kushal Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D Mahesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
PVP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on January 1, 1994 with the name Software Solution Integrated Pvt Ltd. The company was changed into public limited on May 10, 1995 and the name was changed to Software Solution Integrated Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PVP Ventures Limited on June 03, 2008. The main activity of the Company is developing urban infrastructure and investments in various ventures.In the initial stage, the company was mainly engaged in the specialized area of RDBMS training development and consulting in India. Their major operations were software development training and consulting. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully trained thousand of students in the niche technology, which widens an individuals scope of employment. They successfully launched centers at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Coimbatore. They also launched Impact-CS under the Impact umbrella brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company opened new centers in Tamil Nadu namely, Thiruvanmiyur, Tambaram, Mylapore, Madurai and Trichy. They also started training centers in Andhra Pradesh at Vujayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and Punjagutta. During the year 1998-1999, the company setup offshore software development facility under the aegis of SSI Technologies. During the year 1999-2000, the company expanded the education business in overseas with education centers signed up in Katmandu, Colombo, Malaysia and Hong Kong. During the year 2000-2001, the company t
The PVP Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PVP Ventures Ltd is ₹876.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PVP Ventures Ltd is 0 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PVP Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PVP Ventures Ltd is ₹14.6 and ₹43.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PVP Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.60%, 3 Years at 60.84%, 1 Year at 129.12%, 6 Month at 27.72%, 3 Month at 11.33% and 1 Month at 25.27%.
