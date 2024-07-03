iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PVP Ventures Ltd Share Price

33.67
(-0.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34
  • Day's High34.38
  • 52 Wk High43.45
  • Prev. Close33.91
  • Day's Low33.6
  • 52 Wk Low 14.6
  • Turnover (lac)14.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)876.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PVP Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

34

Prev. Close

33.91

Turnover(Lac.)

14.07

Day's High

34.38

Day's Low

33.6

52 Week's High

43.45

52 Week's Low

14.6

Book Value

8.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

876.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PVP Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

PVP Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

PVP Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.92%

Foreign: 50.92%

Indian: 10.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 38.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PVP Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

260.4

295.05

245.05

245.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-45.72

-126.09

-164.14

338.19

Net Worth

214.68

168.96

80.91

583.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

17.53

28.39

37.66

18.52

yoy growth (%)

-38.25

-24.62

103.36

-65.29

Raw materials

-0.99

-1.45

-1.98

-1.84

As % of sales

5.67

5.11

5.27

9.93

Employee costs

-1.33

-1.95

-2.71

-3.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-14.75

0.52

10.15

-1.95

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.57

-0.59

-0.54

Tax paid

0

-0.92

10.52

0

Working capital

-44.15

28.33

-10.81

62.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.25

-24.62

103.36

-65.29

Op profit growth

-37.48

-28.11

220.67

-54.59

EBIT growth

-37.74

-29.03

67.42

-12.11

Net profit growth

3,632.3

-101.91

1,228.65

-3.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.47

175.68

48.76

17.84

43.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.47

175.68

48.76

17.84

43.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

80.67

144.37

0.76

1.89

1.68

View Annually Results

PVP Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PVP Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prasad V Potluri

Non Executive Director

P J Bhavani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Arjun Ananth

Independent Director

Subramanian Parameswaran

Independent Director

Gautam Shahi

Independent Director

Kushal Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D Mahesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PVP Ventures Ltd

Summary

PVP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on January 1, 1994 with the name Software Solution Integrated Pvt Ltd. The company was changed into public limited on May 10, 1995 and the name was changed to Software Solution Integrated Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PVP Ventures Limited on June 03, 2008. The main activity of the Company is developing urban infrastructure and investments in various ventures.In the initial stage, the company was mainly engaged in the specialized area of RDBMS training development and consulting in India. Their major operations were software development training and consulting. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully trained thousand of students in the niche technology, which widens an individuals scope of employment. They successfully launched centers at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Coimbatore. They also launched Impact-CS under the Impact umbrella brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company opened new centers in Tamil Nadu namely, Thiruvanmiyur, Tambaram, Mylapore, Madurai and Trichy. They also started training centers in Andhra Pradesh at Vujayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and Punjagutta. During the year 1998-1999, the company setup offshore software development facility under the aegis of SSI Technologies. During the year 1999-2000, the company expanded the education business in overseas with education centers signed up in Katmandu, Colombo, Malaysia and Hong Kong. During the year 2000-2001, the company t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PVP Ventures Ltd share price today?

The PVP Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of PVP Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PVP Ventures Ltd is ₹876.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PVP Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PVP Ventures Ltd is 0 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PVP Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PVP Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PVP Ventures Ltd is ₹14.6 and ₹43.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PVP Ventures Ltd?

PVP Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.60%, 3 Years at 60.84%, 1 Year at 129.12%, 6 Month at 27.72%, 3 Month at 11.33% and 1 Month at 25.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PVP Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PVP Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.40 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 38.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PVP Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.