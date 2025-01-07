iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PVP Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.74
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PVP Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

17.53

28.39

37.66

18.52

yoy growth (%)

-38.25

-24.62

103.36

-65.29

Raw materials

-0.99

-1.45

-1.98

-1.84

As % of sales

5.67

5.11

5.27

9.93

Employee costs

-1.33

-1.95

-2.71

-3.27

As % of sales

7.61

6.89

7.19

17.7

Other costs

-1.95

-3.79

-3.49

-4.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.15

13.36

9.28

22.73

Operating profit

13.24

21.18

29.47

9.19

OPM

75.55

74.62

78.24

49.61

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.57

-0.59

-0.54

Interest expense

-27.81

-20.44

-19.39

-19.6

Other income

0.52

0.36

0.67

9

Profit before tax

-14.75

0.52

10.15

-1.95

Taxes

0

-0.92

10.52

0

Tax rate

0

-175.25

103.63

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.75

-0.39

20.67

-1.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

3.5

Net profit

-14.75

-0.39

20.67

1.55

yoy growth (%)

3,632.3

-101.91

1,228.65

-3.07

NPM

-84.15

-1.39

54.88

8.4

PVP Ventures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PVP Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.