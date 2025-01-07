Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
17.53
28.39
37.66
18.52
yoy growth (%)
-38.25
-24.62
103.36
-65.29
Raw materials
-0.99
-1.45
-1.98
-1.84
As % of sales
5.67
5.11
5.27
9.93
Employee costs
-1.33
-1.95
-2.71
-3.27
As % of sales
7.61
6.89
7.19
17.7
Other costs
-1.95
-3.79
-3.49
-4.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.15
13.36
9.28
22.73
Operating profit
13.24
21.18
29.47
9.19
OPM
75.55
74.62
78.24
49.61
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.57
-0.59
-0.54
Interest expense
-27.81
-20.44
-19.39
-19.6
Other income
0.52
0.36
0.67
9
Profit before tax
-14.75
0.52
10.15
-1.95
Taxes
0
-0.92
10.52
0
Tax rate
0
-175.25
103.63
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.75
-0.39
20.67
-1.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
3.5
Net profit
-14.75
-0.39
20.67
1.55
yoy growth (%)
3,632.3
-101.91
1,228.65
-3.07
NPM
-84.15
-1.39
54.88
8.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.