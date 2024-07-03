PVP Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.8
173.89
21.96
13.59
37.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.8
173.89
21.96
13.59
37.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.41
262.02
0.8
0.18
1.47
Total Income
78.21
435.91
22.76
13.77
38.48
Total Expenditure
13.42
40.29
26.04
24.7
41.6
PBIDT
64.8
395.62
-3.28
-10.93
-3.12
Interest
4.52
10.25
49.12
51.47
49.61
PBDT
60.27
385.36
-52.4
-62.4
-52.74
Depreciation
1.15
0.84
0.65
1.79
1.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
28.7
0.2
2.63
0
Deferred Tax
0
-10.29
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
59.13
366.11
-53.25
-66.82
-54.59
Minority Interest After NP
-0.52
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.64
366.11
-53.25
-66.82
-54.59
Extra-ordinary Items
72.44
242.34
0
0
0.87
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.8
123.77
-53.25
-66.82
-55.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.35
15.01
-2.17
-2.73
-2.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
260.4
243.96
245.05
245.05
245.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,350
227.51
-14.93
-80.42
-8.43
PBDTM(%)
1,255.62
221.61
-238.61
-459.16
-142.5
PATM(%)
1,231.87
210.54
-242.48
-491.68
-147.5
