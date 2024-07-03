iifl-logo-icon 1
PVP Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

33.25
(0.21%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.8

173.89

21.96

13.59

37.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.8

173.89

21.96

13.59

37.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

73.41

262.02

0.8

0.18

1.47

Total Income

78.21

435.91

22.76

13.77

38.48

Total Expenditure

13.42

40.29

26.04

24.7

41.6

PBIDT

64.8

395.62

-3.28

-10.93

-3.12

Interest

4.52

10.25

49.12

51.47

49.61

PBDT

60.27

385.36

-52.4

-62.4

-52.74

Depreciation

1.15

0.84

0.65

1.79

1.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

28.7

0.2

2.63

0

Deferred Tax

0

-10.29

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

59.13

366.11

-53.25

-66.82

-54.59

Minority Interest After NP

-0.52

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

59.64

366.11

-53.25

-66.82

-54.59

Extra-ordinary Items

72.44

242.34

0

0

0.87

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.8

123.77

-53.25

-66.82

-55.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.35

15.01

-2.17

-2.73

-2.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

260.4

243.96

245.05

245.05

245.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,350

227.51

-14.93

-80.42

-8.43

PBDTM(%)

1,255.62

221.61

-238.61

-459.16

-142.5

PATM(%)

1,231.87

210.54

-242.48

-491.68

-147.5

