Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.19
-25.18
-62.44
5.17
Op profit growth
-34.68
128.79
-120.32
26.76
EBIT growth
-39.21
132.41
-121.63
2.58
Net profit growth
-7.26
-2.04
-855.23
2,415.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-75.94
-47.45
-15.51
28.66
EBIT margin
-76.33
-51.24
-16.49
28.64
Net profit margin
-316.05
-139.06
-106.21
5.28
RoCE
-4.35
-4.83
-1.66
7.27
RoNW
-35.77
-10.87
-6.73
0.85
RoA
-4.5
-3.28
-2.68
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.3
-3.83
0
0.34
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.39
-2.59
-2.58
0.29
Book value per share
0.46
2.76
8.69
10.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
14.05
P/CEPS
-2.2
16.41
P/B
0.65
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
-56.96
9.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
2.95
2.6
-375.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.91
59.19
110.28
33.15
Inventory days
6,972.53
2,814.41
2,097.9
851.55
Creditor days
-21.45
-18.54
-29.47
-12.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.22
0.32
0.18
-0.94
Net debt / equity
31.25
5.3
1.63
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
-25.93
-17.27
-38.33
6.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-2.48
-1.27
Employee costs
-10.12
-5.4
-5.5
-2.77
Other costs
-165.82
-142.04
-107.52
-67.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.