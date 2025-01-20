iifl-logo-icon 1
PVP Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

29.28
(2.59%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:20 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.19

-25.18

-62.44

5.17

Op profit growth

-34.68

128.79

-120.32

26.76

EBIT growth

-39.21

132.41

-121.63

2.58

Net profit growth

-7.26

-2.04

-855.23

2,415.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-75.94

-47.45

-15.51

28.66

EBIT margin

-76.33

-51.24

-16.49

28.64

Net profit margin

-316.05

-139.06

-106.21

5.28

RoCE

-4.35

-4.83

-1.66

7.27

RoNW

-35.77

-10.87

-6.73

0.85

RoA

-4.5

-3.28

-2.68

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.3

-3.83

0

0.34

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.39

-2.59

-2.58

0.29

Book value per share

0.46

2.76

8.69

10.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

14.05

P/CEPS

-2.2

16.41

P/B

0.65

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

-56.96

9.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

2.95

2.6

-375.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.91

59.19

110.28

33.15

Inventory days

6,972.53

2,814.41

2,097.9

851.55

Creditor days

-21.45

-18.54

-29.47

-12.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.22

0.32

0.18

-0.94

Net debt / equity

31.25

5.3

1.63

1.19

Net debt / op. profit

-25.93

-17.27

-38.33

6.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-2.48

-1.27

Employee costs

-10.12

-5.4

-5.5

-2.77

Other costs

-165.82

-142.04

-107.52

-67.27

