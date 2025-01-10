iifl-logo-icon 1
PVP Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

30.02
(-3.41%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

260.4

295.05

245.05

245.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-45.72

-126.09

-164.14

338.19

Net Worth

214.68

168.96

80.91

583.24

Minority Interest

Debt

33.05

39.45

187.43

176.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

247.73

208.41

268.34

759.31

Fixed Assets

1.81

2.66

2.45

3

Intangible Assets

Investments

30.73

229.75

331.85

815.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.67

0

9.42

9.42

Networking Capital

208.25

-27.63

-75.63

-72.33

Inventories

51.08

51.08

62.38

65.03

Inventory Days

1,353.94

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.25

1.54

Debtor Days

32.06

Other Current Assets

258.05

4.04

3.98

3.99

Sundry Creditors

-1.1

-0.7

-0.75

-0.46

Creditor Days

9.57

Other Current Liabilities

-99.78

-82.05

-141.49

-142.43

Cash

2.28

3.61

0.26

3.76

Total Assets

247.74

208.39

268.35

759.33

