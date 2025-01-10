PVP Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
260.4
295.05
245.05
245.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-45.72
-126.09
-164.14
338.19
Net Worth
214.68
168.96
80.91
583.24
Minority Interest
Debt
33.05
39.45
187.43
176.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
247.73
208.41
268.34
759.31
Fixed Assets
1.81
2.66
2.45
3
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.73
229.75
331.85
815.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.67
0
9.42
9.42
Networking Capital
208.25
-27.63
-75.63
-72.33
Inventories
51.08
51.08
62.38
65.03
Inventory Days
1,353.94
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.25
1.54
Debtor Days
32.06
Other Current Assets
258.05
4.04
3.98
3.99
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-0.7
-0.75
-0.46
Creditor Days
9.57
Other Current Liabilities
-99.78
-82.05
-141.49
-142.43
Cash
2.28
3.61
0.26
3.76
Total Assets
247.74
208.39
268.35
759.33
