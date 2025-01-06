iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PVP Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.23
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PVP Ventures Ltd

PVP Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-14.75

0.52

10.15

-1.95

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.57

-0.59

-0.54

Tax paid

0

-0.92

10.52

0

Working capital

-44.15

28.33

-10.81

62.42

Other operating items

Operating

-59.61

27.35

9.27

59.92

Capital expenditure

2.07

0

1.37

-153.12

Free cash flow

-57.54

27.35

10.64

-93.19

Equity raised

731.73

758.35

717.03

759.63

Investing

-7.71

1.2

1.87

539.98

Financing

279.76

324.28

287.17

287.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

946.24

1,111.19

1,016.71

1,493.74

PVP Ventures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PVP Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.