PVP Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-14.75
0.52
10.15
-1.95
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.57
-0.59
-0.54
Tax paid
0
-0.92
10.52
0
Working capital
-44.15
28.33
-10.81
62.42
Other operating items
Operating
-59.61
27.35
9.27
59.92
Capital expenditure
2.07
0
1.37
-153.12
Free cash flow
-57.54
27.35
10.64
-93.19
Equity raised
731.73
758.35
717.03
759.63
Investing
-7.71
1.2
1.87
539.98
Financing
279.76
324.28
287.17
287.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
946.24
1,111.19
1,016.71
1,493.74
