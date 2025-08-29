PVP Ventures to Acquire Majority Stake in 7Med & Epitome Hospitals for ₹127 Crore

PVP Ventures Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed binding agreements to acquire an initial 41.23% stake in 7 Med India Pvt Ltd and Epitome Group of Hospitals, with a contracted path to raise its holding to a majority stake within 12 months and eventually up to 76% over time.

The deal, which combines both primary and secondary share purchases, involves an investment of about ₹127 crore for the majority stake. Future capital infusions will be linked to financial milestones agreed upon between the parties.

Based in the Delhi NCR region, 7Med and Epitome Hospitals were founded by leading specialists in nephrology, urology and dialysis. The company employs more than 450 healthcare professionals and is led by a team with prior leadership stints at Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun Medical, Medanta and Fortis.

Currently, the group runs a network of 22 facilities, including shop-in-shop dialysis centres at leading hospitals, standalone dialysis centres across six states, and four super-specialty hospitals focused on kidney and urology care. The company reported an EBITDA of about ₹10 crore in FY25 and is targeting ₹50 crore in EBITDA within the next four years following PVP’s investment.

PVP Ventures said the acquisition is part of its broader plan to build a new-age healthcare platform spanning illness, wellness and care. With this investment, 7Med is expected to expand into new states and strengthen infrastructure in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, addressing gaps in renal care access.

“This transaction is a key milestone in our journey to build a powerful house of healthcare brands with a focus on Tier II and Tier III markets,” said Gaurav Davda, Head of M&A and Strategy, PVP Ventures Ltd. “We welcome the 7Med team and aim to enable them to scale into a national player.”

Dr. Vijay Kher, shareholder in 7Med and Chairman of Epitome Hospitals, said the collaboration would combine clinical expertise with new-age solutions. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach, deliver patient-centric kidney care, and improve operational efficiencies,” he said.

PVP Ventures, which is redeploying cash flows from monetising its real estate assets into healthcare, expects inflows of more than ₹2,000 crore over the next six years from projects with Brigade Enterprises and Casagrand. The company is positioning itself to become a leading healthcare services player through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

7Med and Epitome Hospitals, founded by eminent nephrologists and healthcare entrepreneurs including Dr. Vijay Kher, Dr. Sudhanshu Tyagi, Mr. Ashish Tyagi, Dr. Ajay Kher, Mr. Vikas Verma, Mr. Mayank Sharma and Dr. Rakesh Thakur, have performed over one million dialysis procedures to date. They are already among the top five organised players in India’s renal care space.

